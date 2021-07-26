Reedy Industries Acquires Tennessee's CS3

DEERFIELD, Ill., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reedy Industries, a leader in commercial and industrial HVAC, plumbing, and building controls services, has acquired CS3, a best-in-class mechanical, HVAC, and building controls solutions provider with offices in Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee. With this acquisition, Reedy Industries expands their services footprint in the southeastern U.S., maintaining focus on meeting the needs of customers in the commercial, industrial, healthcare, education, government, and senior living market segments.

Reedy Industries

CS3 began serving the southeast region in 1985. The company combines industry-leading building automation and controls technologies with conventional mechanical and HVAC services in meeting the needs of commercial and industrial clients in Tennessee, Arkansas, and Mississippi. CS3 is a full-service provider of smart building technologies; mechanical services including piping, sheet metal, and plumbing for construction and renovation projects; energy efficiency and sustainability solutions; and preventive maintenance and 24/7 emergency services.

"Reedy's reputation in the industry and their platform for supporting successful regional solutions providers makes this a perfect fit," says John Jerkins, president and co-founder of CS3. "Moving forward, we will be able to preserve the culture, ideals, and values that have made us a market leader and benefit from Reedy's resources and expertise that will help us accelerate growth."

"CS3 is a great company with an excellent reputation and long heritage of putting employees and customers first," says Joe Kirmser, Reedy Industries CEO. "John and the CS3 team have created a broad and deep range of building solutions and we are proud to welcome them to the Reedy family of companies."

CS3 is the fifteenth acquisition for Reedy Industries since 2019. Kirmser added, "Now that we have established a strong presence in the Southeast, we will look to add more density in the region through strategic add-on acquisitions."

With the acquisition complete, John Jerkins will stay on with CS3 in his current role as president. Rob Jerkins, John's son, will continue as chief operating officer. "We have built this business on a strong foundation of ethical values, a passion for service excellence, and innovative technology," says the younger Jerkins. "All of us at CS3 are excited about the many opportunities that lie ahead as part of the Reedy family of market-leading companies."

Reedy Industries serves critical environments in the commercial and industrial market spaces by focusing on HVAC, plumbing, and building controls services and solutions. Reedy Industries is actively expanding the services it provides within the building envelope and is doing so through both organic growth and acquisitions. Reedy Industries was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL, just outside Chicago. For more information, visit www.reedyindustries.com.

