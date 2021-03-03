Reedy Industries Acquires Tessendorf Mechanical Services

GLENVIEW, Ill., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reedy Industries, a leader in commercial and industrial HVAC, plumbing and building controls services, has acquired Tessendorf Mechanical Services out of Gilberts, Illinois. Tessendorf Mechanical will operate within Reedy's General Mechanical Division. With this acquisition, Reedy Industries expands its market share in the Chicago metropolitan region and does so by maintaining focus on their core end markets - industrial, education, religious institutions, and property management customers.

Reedy Industries

For over 60 years, Tessendorf has built its company and reputation by providing quality workmanship and service guided by integrity. Each of Tessendorf's technicians has more than 20 years of experience in troubleshooting, servicing and replacing complex mechanical systems.

"Tessendorf will be a great addition to our General Mechanical office. The group at Tessendorf has a similar ethos, focusing on quality service workmanship and serving the customer to the fullest," says Jeremy Cartee, Group Vice President of General Mechanical. "Tessendorf's access to General Mechanical's platform, resources, people and capabilities will create significant value and growth potential for Tessendorf's vendor partners, employees and customers. The move also underscores our focus to grow our service department and client base."

Steve Schuldt has been the cornerstone of Tessendorf Mechanical Services since 1975, serving as a co-owner with Doc Tessendorf for 28 years before becoming the sole owner and manager in 2005. We are thrilled that Steve will be working with Jeremy to continue serving his customers as a member of General Mechanical's Tessendorf division.

"We chose to partner with Reedy because it is a well-run company that shares our culture and passion to provide honest work and quality service to our valued customers. We're excited that Reedy's larger platform, additional resources, and extensive building services will enable us to expand the capabilities we can provide."

General Mechanical serves critical environments in the commercial and industrial market spaces by focusing on HVAC, plumbing and building controls services and solutions. General Mechanical is actively expanding the services it provides within the building envelope and is doing so through both organic and acquisition-related means.

General Mechanical is a Reedy Industries company, an industry leading super-regional solutions provider in the mechanical services and controls space based out of Chicago. With origins dating back to the 1930s, Reedy currently operates in 7 states and employs over 1,000 people.

