REEF® and OPI Co-Create Sandals Inspired by Iconic Nail Lacquer Shades

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- REEF, the industry leader in comfortable beach-inspired footwear, and OPI, the world's number one salon nail care brand, have joined forces to develop a one-of-a-kind sandal line featuring three of OPI's most beloved shades – "Gelato on my Mind," a sweet and icy-cool, pastel blue, "Do You Lilac It?," a light purple with attitude, and "Tiramisu For Two," a sweet coffee cream – in honor of the nail brand's 40th anniversary.

The REEF x OPI collection comes in three different colorways (from left to right) “Do You Lilac It?,” “Gelato on my Mind,” and “Tiramisu For Two,” and launches on REEF.com on 4/19.

Just in time for flip flop and pedicure season, REEF and OPI – two iconic Southern California brands – have come together to create a stylish and comfortable women's sandal collection that match three of the most vibrant and popular OPI shades from the last 40 years. The REEF x OPI collection is perfect for beauty and fashion enthusiasts who want to coordinate their nail design with chic, fashion-forward footwear this season.

"In recent years, REEF has put a focus on developing innovative and thoughtful collaborations with well-known brands in various categories to expand our brand fan universe and provide a unique consumer experience," said Mike Jensen, President of REEF. "When we got the opportunity to partner with another iconic California brand, OPI, we were excited to merge our fashion and beauty communities together for a colorful and stylish collaboration that embodies the brand spirits of both OPI and REEF."

The new women's REEF x OPI collection lets fans of both brands express themselves through style and color. The REEF x OPI collection features the trendy REEF Seas flip flop, highlighted by a subtle square toe and sleek design for style, soft padded tube straps, a durable rubber sponge outsole and foam footbed for the ultimate in comfort. For an extra touch, each footbed bears the name of the featured signature OPI shade. The REEF x OPI sandals also have a "no slip grip" on the bottom of the flip flop so that toes can stay pristine while drying nails and feet can stay secure when walking or hitting the beach.

"OPI has always aimed to make nail color personal. We do this by going beyond the world of beauty and reaching other industries that are a part of women's everyday lives," explains OPI Co-Founder and Brand Ambassador Suzi Weiss-Fischmann. "With our fashion-forward, playful, and iconic color, OPI is the ideal inspiration for a sandal collection and REEF has a renowned reputation for quality and comfort. This season, your flawless pedicure can match your sandals – whether to and from the salon or on the beach!"

The spring launch of the REEF x OPI collection is the first of three different drops that the two brands will collaborate on throughout 2021. The brands are also executing a variety of PR, social and consumer activations – including an exciting partnership with top designer shoe retailer, DSW, to feature the new collection and matching nail shades at The W Nail Bar at select DSW locations.

The REEF x OPI collection is available on REEF.com with styles retailing from $35. To view all the designs and learn more about the collaboration, visit REEF.com. OPI Nail Lacquers retail for $10.50 ($13.30 CAN) each, visit OPI.com for more information.

ABOUT REEF®

REEF is the global footwear and apparel brand that inspires people to feel comfort and freedom from their first step. United by the spirit of the beach since 1984, REEF designs innovative and comfort-driven products to celebrate the freedom and fun of the beach lifestyle. REEF® is a registered trademark of Trestles IP Holdings, LLC.

ABOUT OPI

As the number one salon brand worldwide, OPI is committed to providing high-quality products and services to both salons and their customers, along with a focus on industry safety and innovation. With exceptional formulas, fashionable colors, and iconic names, OPI's heavily pigmented lacquers are super-rich, long lasting and chip-resistant – offering an affordable luxury to consumers. When used in a professional service, color can last up to seven days. OPI nail lacquer is available in more than 200 shades. OPI Infinite Shine is a no-light three-step long wear lacquer system offering long-wear, high-shine and ease of application and removal. There are now more than 150 shades in the Infinite Shine collection. Each lacquer features OPI's exclusive ProWideTM Brush for the ultimate application. Currently, OPI is available in over 100 countries and retails a full line of professional items including OPI GelColor (available in more than 140 shades that match their iconic OPI lacquer counterparts) with up to three-week wear, nail treatments, finishing products, lotions, manicure/pedicure products, files, tools, gels and acrylics. OPI is guaranteed only when purchased through authorized professional beauty outlets and prestige stores, not from a drugstore, supermarket, mass outlet, or other unauthorized sources. For more information, please visit OPI.com. Follow OPI on Instagram @ OPI, on Twitter @ OPI_PRODUCTS and go to OPI on Facebook to become a fan.

ABOUT WELLA COMPANY

Wella Company is one of the world's leading beauty companies, comprised of a family of iconic brands such as Wella Professionals, Clairol, OPI, Nioxin and ghd. With 6,000 employees globally, presence in over 100 countries, Wella Company and its brands enable consumers to look, feel, and be their true selves. As innovators in the hair and nail industry, Wella Company empowers its people to delight consumers, inspire beauty professionals, engage communities, and deliver sustainable growth to its stakeholders. Further information about the Wella Company can be found here: www.wellacompany.com.

