REEF® Celebrates LGBTQ+ Community with Charitable Pride Collection

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- REEF, the industry leader in beach and surf footwear, announced a multi-pronged commitment to the LGBTQ+ community that brings the brand's "beach freely" mantra to life. In celebration of the inclusivity and diversity of the beach, REEF is releasing its first Pride Collection, featuring the symbolic rainbow design on adult's and children's styles, in which 100 percent of the profits through Reef.com will benefit PFLAG National, the nation's first and largest organization for LGBTQ+ people, their parents and families, and allies.

A perfect accessory for Pride Month this June, the limited-edition collection's profits will serve to back PFLAG National's commitment to advancing equality through their three pillars of support, education, and advocacy. The Pride Collection features child and adult styles emblazoned with rainbow imagery.

"REEF is a brand that celebrates family, community and the personal freedom that the beach lifestyle represents," says REEF VP of Marketing, Mike Matey. "Our core values directly line up with PFLAG National's mission of equality, and we couldn't have thought of a better organization to partner with in celebration of Pride Month."

The adult's pride styles include rainbow flip flop options, a slip-on shoe, and a boat shoe, and the child's style is a rainbow flip flop. The collection retails for $29.00-$55.00 and is available now at www.Reef.com.

"With 100% of profits supporting our grassroots efforts, we couldn't be more excited to work with REEF," says Jean-Marie Navetta, Director of Learning and Inclusion for PFLAG National. "This vibrant collection aligns so beautifully with the diversity and inclusion efforts that are centered in our work at PFLAG National, and across our network of more than 400 chapters across the country. We are grateful to REEF for their support, and for the donation they will make through this Pride project."

In addition to REEF's charitable national product assortment, the brand will be sponsoring the local San Diego Pride Parade.

ABOUT REEF®

REEF is the global footwear and apparel brand that encourages people everywhere to Beach Freely. Rooted in surf and beach culture since 1984, REEF designs innovative and comfort-driven products to celebrate the fun and freedom of the beach lifestyle.

REEF® and Reef Beach Freely™ are trademarks of Trestles IP Holdings, LLC.

About PFLAG National:

PFLAG is the nation's first and largest organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) people, their parents and families, and allies. With over 400 chapters and 200,000 members and supporters crossing multiple generations of families in major urban centers, small cities, and rural areas across America, PFLAG is committed to creating a world where diversity is celebrated and all people are respected, valued, and affirmed. To learn more, visit pflag.org, like us on Facebook (/pflag), or follow us on Twitter (@pflag) or Instagram (@pflag).

