REEF Expands Fanning Franchise with Four New Styles for Spring 2026

Celebrating 21 years, the sandal with the built-in bottle opener evolves for a new generation

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REEF today announced it is expanding its Fanning franchise for Spring 2026 with four new styles—marking 21 years of the sandal that opens bottles.

Originally introduced in 2005 in partnership with three-time world champion surfer Mick Fanning, the sandal became a category icon due to its combination of performance-driven comfort and a signature feature: REEF's bottle opener built into the bottom of the shoe.

REEF Fanning + REEF Fanning Turns 21

At a time when most flip-flops were relatively simple in design, the Fanning introduced sport-inspired construction, visible technology, and an integrated functional feature that became central to its identity, becoming one of the most recognizable sandals in footwear.

At its core, the Fanning's longevity comes down to two things: how it feels and how it makes people feel. A supportive upper strap delivers stability and all-day comfort, while the bottle opener creates small, memorable moments that turn a product into an experience. It is innovation wrapped in fun—an idea that has proven timeless.

"Disruptive, distinctive design language ultimately wins. Here we are 21 years later, 10 million plus pairs put on happy feet. It's an icon and now it's a key product platform for continued innovation," said Mike Jensen, President of REEF.

To mark the milestone, REEF is introducing four new models — Fanning +, Fanning + Slide, Fanning H2O, and Fanning Slide H2O — bringing the franchise to six core styles. Each builds on the original with updated comfort technologies, refined materials, and new design expressions, while preserving elements that made the sandal a fan favorite.

The Fanning + represents the next evolution of the original, enhancing cushioning and overall comfort through intentional design contours and innovations such as REEFlex EVA, which balances cushion and support underfoot. It also features molded memory foam straps with shockpads for 360° comfort, and an oversized translucent airbag heel to maximize support and minimize fatigue.

The Fanning + Slide translates that same comfort-first approach into an easy, slip-on silhouette. Designed for post-sport recovery and all-day wear, it features responsive cushioning, supportive contouring, and modernized styling for a more relaxed, versatile expression of the franchise. A non-marking rubber outsole and the signature built-in bottle opener maintain the line's functional edge.

The Fanning H2O and Fanning Slide H2O introduce a fully molded, water-friendly, quick-dry construction, extending the franchise into new environments while preserving its recognizable design lines.

REEF will also debut a new campaign, "The Fanning Turns 21," featuring surfers and personalities including Billy Kemper, Makoa Ho, Mason Ho, Noah Beschen, and additional talent from the surf community. The campaign was developed in partnership with Party Land.

As REEF looks ahead, the Fanning stands as both a symbol of its heritage and a platform for continued comfort innovation.

The Spring 2026 Fanning collection and campaign launches April 9, 2026 at REEF.com and on REEF's Youtube channel: Idea Guy , Is This It?, and Lost Tourist.

ABOUT REEF

At REEF, we're all about keeping things Ridiculously Comfortable®. Founded in 1984 by two surf-loving brothers, we've spent decades creating gear that's built for freedom, fun, and the spirit of the beach—wherever you are. Our products combine comfort, durability, and laid-back design with a focus on unexpected details and environmentally and socially responsible materials.

From iconic sandals (with a built-in bottle opener) to elevated women's silhouettes to all-new, innovative shoe styles, we design to fit into your lifestyle, effortlessly. Every product seeks to embody the "REEF DREAM"—a passionate pursuit of perfect days and being in the beauty of nature.

CONTACT

Matthew Maestrallis

[email protected]

SOURCE Reef