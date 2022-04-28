REEF Joins 800 Degrees Go Board of Directors as Part of Expanded Partnership

REEF to take board seat and pursue ownership stake in 800 Degrees Go

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 800 Degrees Go – the highly scalable pizza dining concept that's leveraging technology and automation to meet demand for fast casual food options – announced an extension of its partnership with REEF – the largest operator of mobility, logistics hubs and neighborhood kitchens in North America. The two brands plan to open five hundred 800 Degrees Go locations over the next five years, both in the U.S. and internationally.

The companies also announced that Kenneth Rourke, Executive Vice President of Kitchens and Brands at REEF, will join the board of directors of 800 Degrees Go, effective immediately. In parallel, REEF will pursue an ownership stake in the company, which is tied directly to the expansion and success of 800 Degrees Go locations within REEF.

"As one of the largest operators of restaurant brands in the world, REEF is looking for incredible brands with potential for growth globally," said Rourke. "We're investing heavily in the success of 800 Degrees Go into our ghost kitchens because we believe 800 Degrees Go is one of those brands. We look forward to growing the brand as well as our stake in the company."

800 Degrees Go has already launched over 40 REEF locations in 13 markets, with plans to have more than 100 locations open by the end of 2022. Additionally, 800 Degrees Go will be opening its flagship brick-and-mortar location in Burbank, CA this summer, which will serve as the R&D and training hub for future franchise growth and the expansion of the "800 Degrees Go by Piestro " robotic pizzeria pods. 800 Degrees Go is targeting over $19MM in annual sales by the beginning of 2023 and expects to grow that to $160MM within the next five years, not including "800 Degrees by Piestro" sales.

"As our ghost kitchen business grows with REEF, we will significantly expand our brick-and-mortar footprint, followed by the '800 Degrees Go by Piestro' robotic pods," said Tommy Lee, CEO of 800 Degrees Go. "Explosive growth is well within our grasp as we move through the next five years of business."

800 Degrees Go also continues to see traction in its crowdfunding campaign, which is currently underway on WAX . This platform gives everyday investors an opportunity to capitalize on the global pizza market – projected to reach $233 billion by 2023 – by owning shares in a company that's helping shape the future of the industry. The campaign is set to end on May 4 – invest now .

About 800 Degrees Go

800 Degrees Go is a highly scalable pizza dining concept that leverages ultra space-efficient cooking technology and robotic automation to meet surging demand for convenient, high-quality food options. Formed as a joint venture between global artisanal pizza brand 800 Degrees Pizza and Piestro , the robotic pizzeria crafting high-quality pizza in under three minutes, 800 Degrees Go has a two-pronged model through it's 800 Degrees Go brick and mortar locations and 800 Degrees Go by Piestro pizza pods.

About REEF

REEF is the largest operator of delivery and ghost kitchen restaurants in North America – allowing its partners to utilize its 8,500+ location network of delivery kitchens to expand their brands with minimal capital or overhead. They empower brands to evolve and grow – all while supporting the on-demand economy.

