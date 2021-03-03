REEF® x MLB Launch New Collaboration for Baseball Fans

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- REEF, the industry leader in comfortable beach-inspired footwear, and Major League Baseball, the most historic professional sports league in the U.S., have teamed up to design a sandal line that steps out of the box and hits it out of the park for fans across the country. With Spring Training under way, REEF and MLB have launched men's and women's sandal styles featuring the logos and color schemes of a select group of MLB teams.

The men’s REEF x MLB collection featuring the brand’s beloved bottle-opening Fanning flip flop. The women’s REEF x MLB collection featuring a stylish, yet comfortable design for casual wear.

Sure to be a gameday staple, the REEF x MLB collection is the perfect addition to any ultimate fan gear look. The sandals are a home run not only when it comes to style, but for utility and comfort as well.

The men's REEF x MLB collection features the brand's beloved bottle-opening Fanning flip flop, so fans can enjoy a beverage from home during any inning without delay. The sandal also features a water-friendly strap and signature team logo. If you're standing for the seventh inning stretch, the built-in airbag under foot will give you that added comfort to cheer your team on the rest of the game.

The women's REEF x MLB collection features a stylish, yet comfortable design for casual wear when you are rooting for your team. The sandal has slim, smooth straps that slide on and off with ease and are lightweight, yet durable. If you're lucky enough to see a triple play, these sandals have a soft foam footbed with signature team logo print that will cushion your feet as you jump for joy.

"There's nothing more synonymous with Summer than sandals and baseball. Whether you're a fan supporting your favorite team or a parent supporting your favorite little leaguer, we created something that would be authentic, fun and comfortable," said Mike Jensen, President of REEF. "Both brands have a rich history of bringing different types of people from across the country together to enjoy sportsmanship and comradery, and we wanted that to come alive through this new and exciting collaboration."

The REEF x MLB collection is available on REEF.com with Women's styles retailing from $35 and Men's for $70. It will also be available on MLBShop.com prior to Opening Day, April 1st. To view all the designs and learn more about the collaboration, visit REEF.com.

ABOUT REEF®

REEF is the global footwear and apparel brand that inspires people to feel comfort and freedom from their first step. United by the spirit of the beach since 1984, REEF designs innovative and comfort-driven products to celebrate the freedom and fun of the beach lifestyle. REEF® is a registered trademark of Trestles IP Holdings, LLC.

