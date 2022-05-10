Reejig Honored by World Economic Forum as Technology Pioneers for Driving 'Zero Wasted Potential' in the Workplace

The World Economic Forum announced its selection of the 100 most promising global Technology Pioneers of 2022 - companies tackling issues from sustainability and climate change to healthcare and more.

SYDNEY and SAN FRANCISCO, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Workforce intelligence platform Reejig has been recognized by the World Economic Forum as a 2022 Technology Pioneer for its work in helping global enterprises and governments find, move and upskill their workforces using the world's first independently audited Ethical Talent AI. The World Economic Forum recognizes early-to-growth-stage companies from around the world that are leveraging new technologies and innovations that are poised to have a significant impact on business and society. The World Economic Forum has previously recognized transformational growth stage organizations including Airbnb, Google, Kickstarter, Twitter, Bloom Energy, Proteus Digital Health and Spotify.

Reejig's mission is to create a world with Zero Wasted Potential in people, business and society. A world where people are enabled to access personally meaningful work, no matter their background or circumstance. Where every business can reach new heights financially and culturally as we unlock skills and potential in our people, and society can reap the benefits of diverse thought leadership and fair and equitable opportunity in the working world.

Working towards a world of Zero Wasted Potential is working towards linking people with work opportunities that match with their interest-aligned skills and capabilities, whilst reducing barriers that stand in their way. Reejig is tackling this challenge head on, leveraging innovation in both Ethical Talent AI and skills intelligence to help global organizations reduce external barriers around biases and inaccessibility and drive towards Zero Wasted Potential.

"We are proud, humbled and delighted to be acknowledged as a technology pioneer by the World Economic Forum. This achievement is further recognition for our mission and the impact our unique technology can have on people, businesses and society," said Reejig's CEO and co-founder, Siobhan Savage. "It is no longer acceptable for potential to be wasted in people, business and society. Leaders have a responsibility to ensure that everyone has access to a meaningful career whilst building the skills and capability the world needs for the future. At Reejig we feel the responsibility to help people and businesses move towards Zero Wasted Potential, and we are already seeing the best companies in the world adopt this new mindset."

Reejig developed the world's first independently audited Ethical Talent AI, setting a new global benchmark in trust and ethics for the industry. In partnership with the University of Technology Sydney, Reejig had its talent algorithm independently audited to ensure that existing bias is significantly reduced from the recruitment and talent management process - upon which it was successfully accredited the world's first independently audited Ethical Talent AI.

Additionally, Reejig has invested heavily in deep AI research projects to shape the future of skills intelligence and develop tools that extract meaning from big data to inform the workforce of the future.

As a result of receiving the World Economic Forum recognition, Reejig's Siobhan Savage will be invited to participate at World Economic Forum activities, events and discussions throughout the year. Reejig will also contribute to Forum initiatives over the next two years, working with global leaders to help address key industry and societal issues.

"Reejig and its fellow pioneers are at the forefront of industries that are critical to solving some of our world's most complex issues today," says Saemoon Yoon, Community Lead, Technology Pioneers, World Economic Forum. "We look forward to their contribution to the World Economic Forum in its commitment to improving the state of the world."

Reejig is among the over one-third of organizations led by women to be granted the Technology Pioneer award this year, well above the industry average . The organizations come from regions all around the world, creating a truly global community. This year's cohort includes start-ups from 30 countries that are shaping the future by advancing technologies such as AI, IoT, robotics, blockchain, biotechnology and many more.

Technology Pioneers have been selected based on the community's selection criteria, which includes innovation, impact and leadership as well as the company's relevance with the World Economic Forum's Platforms .

About Reejig:

Reejig is a leading workforce intelligence platform that enables global organizations to find, retain, and upskill talent at scale. Powered by the world's first independently audited ethical AI, Reejig acts as your central nervous system for all talent decisions, enabling Zero Wasted Potential. Learn more by visiting reejig.com , or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter

About World Economic Forum:

The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. ( www.weforum.org ).

About the Technology Pioneers:

The World Economic Forum believes that innovation is critical to the future well-being of society and to driving economic growth. Launched in 2000, the Technology Pioneer community is composed of early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

The World Economic Forum provides the Technology Pioneers community with a platform to engage with the public- and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome the current crisis and build future resiliency.

