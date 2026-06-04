Reejig Launches Work Architect Academy and Appoints Michael Fraccaro and Jessica Neal as Advisors

A new HR function for the AI era is emerging as Reejig helps enterprises continuously redesign work across humans and AI agents

NEW YORK, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reejig, the Work Operating System for AI-powered work, today announced the launch of its Work Architect Academy and has appointed Michael Fraccaro, former Chief People Officer at Mastercard and Jessica Neal, former Chief Talent Officer at Netflix, as Advisors.

The launch comes as enterprises accelerate AI deployment across core operations, driving a fundamental shift in how work is structured, executed and managed. Traditional operating models built around static job architectures and fixed roles are increasingly becoming misaligned with how AI-driven organizations operate.

As AI agents continue to be embedded across enterprises, organizations are moving toward defining work at the level of tasks and workflows rather than roles, creating demand for a new operating layer inside HR and IT focused on continuous work design.

Reejig's Work Architect Academy is designed to address this shift and help enterprises build internal capability for continuous work redesign, including how to understand changing workflows, anticipate workforce transitions and align skills and capacity as AI becomes embedded across functions. The academy includes:

Co-creation of a Work Blueprint framework with leading global enterprises to redesign how work is structured across humans, AI agents, workflows and skills

Education and certifications focused on building enterprise work architecture for humans and AI agents

Community and networking opportunities to share learning across the industry

Guidance on building the new teams required to support the new AI-enabled workforce

"AI is the most significant change to work in a generation, and it is moving faster than organizations can adapt," said Siobhan Savage, Founder and CEO of Reejig. "The challenge is ensuring they are rebuilding foundations that support both humans and AI agents. The appointments and the Work Architect Academy are a direct response to the scale of transformation enterprises are navigating, including the emergence of new teams inside Fortune 500 organizations building AI-enabled workforces between HR and IT. This is about giving organizations the capability to redesign work at the speed of change."

To further support this new model of work, Fraccaro and Neal will advise CHROs and executive teams as they navigate the transition from static job architectures toward continuous work redesign. Both have led large-scale workforce transformation inside global enterprises and will work with the company's leadership network.

"We are at an inflection point that will separate the leaders who shaped the future from those who simply reacted to it," said Fraccaro. "AI will reshape what organizations do, but culture and leadership will determine whether transformation actually sticks and whether people thrive through it. The leaders who embrace that mindset shift — from protecting the status quo to leaning into disruption — will be the ones who build organizations ready for whatever comes next. That's why I'm joining Reejig."

"The way organizations are structured, how teams operate and what great performance looks like are all being rewritten at once," said Neal. "The leaders who succeed will do more than simply automate existing models, they'll redesign work itself. Helping enterprises navigate and operationalize that shift at scale is what Reejig is built for and I'm excited to be part of the work they're doing."

To learn more about Reejig and access the Work Architect Academy, please visit reejig.com.

About Reejig

Reejig is the Work Operating System for AI-powered work. Critical infrastructure for AI-powered work. The platform enterprises use to see how work runs, build AI workflows, orchestrate agents, and drive adoption. We build the way the world works. Learn more at reejig.com.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Reejig