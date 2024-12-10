Reejig Releases Workforce Reinvention Blueprint, Proprietary Data Guiding Leaders to Bold and Responsible AI Implementation

Reejig's blueprint outlines AI's impact, high-value areas, and reskilling pathways across 23 industries based on industry-leading workforce intelligence

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reejig , the global leader in workforce intelligence, today announced the unveiling of its Workforce Reinvention Blueprint, an analysis of over 41 million unique, validated proprietary and public data points from over 130 million job records that details how AI can create the highest valuable impact in 23 industries, along with resulting workforce shifts and how enterprises can invest in reskilling adequately. The first-of-its-kind blueprint advises companies on how they can boldly take advantage of AI and make responsible steps to reinvent their workforce, minimizing the risk of inefficiency through random use cases and seizing a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reinvent work.

"No good leader will run towards AI without understanding what the net new task creation is and what required skillsets will emerge, in addition to having a clear plan to create paths of pivoting your impacted people so no one is left behind," said Siobhan Savage , CEO and Co-Founder of Reejig. "As the leader in workforce intelligence, we've created an unprecedented thorough blueprint where every task and role is analyzed to demonstrate the true full potential of what AI can do for your business right now, and how to implement it boldly and responsibly for a sustainable future."

Reejig's Work Reinvention Blueprint examines critical trends and workforce shifts in the next 3-5 years across 23 industries, including a breakdown of how much technology will impact jobs through efficiency gains, forming a very specific roadmap for companies to understand high-value impact areas for specific tasks and roles. The blueprint features an AI Potential Index (AIPI) assigned to assess the industry's potential for Gen AI and robotics to assist, accompanied by strategic recommendations of where to focus reskilling efforts that will reinvent their workforces responsibly and maximize preparation for a sustainable future.

Example key findings from the Workforce Reinvention Blueprint include:

Over 50% of the global workforce faces the requirement to reskill in order to maintain career relevancy, with 92% of technology roles expected to undergo significant transformation and over 60% of manufacturing roles impacted by automation in the near term.

With AI-assisted nursing tools, healthcare providers could serve 20-30% more patients within 3 years, addressing workforce shortages while enhancing quality care as demand for nurses.

Automation in automotive manufacturing will reduce human labor in production by 30% in the next 5-10 years, including skill transitions into other focuses like EVs and autonomous driving.

"The intelligence embedded within our Work Ontologies™ has shaped the most insightful and comprehensive Workforce Reinvention Blueprint we've ever seen," said Dr. Shujia Zhang , Chief Data Scientist and Co-Founder of Reejig. "But the reality is, this is just the beginning—the work now is for companies to deeply understand the work being done at a task level and to ensure their reskilling strategies are aligned with their AI strategy, giving everyone access to meaningful work in 2025 and beyond."

Reejig's blueprint will help companies make bold decisions to embrace AI while ensuring they are responsible in freeing their workforce to tackle the most meaningful work and pivoting them to bridge skill gaps. As AI implementation progresses, this practical information is needed to guide leaders in their strategies, assessing the impact from each task within each role to its broader impacts on job families and its industry's workforce. Reejig's Workforce Reinvention Blueprint arms business leaders with the appropriate knowledge that will position their workforce to unlock their full potential and sustain purpose-driven work.

The intelligence in the blueprint stems from Reejig's mission to create a world with Zero Wasted Potential™ in people, business, and society. Built on independently audited Ethical Talent AI , the company helps enterprises and governments across 65+ countries manage their workforce more effectively by orchestrating work to workers and transforming companies into reskilling powerhouses, ensuring workforce optimization and mobilization for the present and future.

