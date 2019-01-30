Reel Axis Appoints Industry Expert and Mountaineer as Strategic Advisor

In a career that spans over 30 years, Lewis has held leadership positions across three continents at technology giants such as Juniper, Microsoft, ATT, and Ericsson. His breadth of experience in sales, marketing, development and alliances have established him as a leader in the information technology, software, and telecommunications industries.

Lewis has graduate degrees from Pepperdine University, and program certificates from Harvard Business School, and Stanford University and is one of only a few people in the world who have ever summited the seven highest mountains on the planet, including Everest and Antarctica and run marathons on all seven continents. Lewis is also the author of two books and a sought-after motivational and leadership speaker.

"We are very excited to have someone of Mitch's caliber and experience join our team," said Christopher Lee, President of Reel Axis. "His background, network and perspective provides an invaluable resource to a growing company like ours."

"I'm very honored to be part of the Reel Axis team," said Lewis. "I believe in the mission of the company and have seen first-hand the results that can be delivered to partners in our industry."

A formal advisory board will also be established in due course.

Reel Axis is a Go-to-Market firm specializing in the design and execution of programs for technology companies. Founded out of the increased demand for integrated marketing and sales enablement solutions in this sector, our deep expertise in understanding unique ways to solve business problems allows technology partners to better compete in today's market. We strive to provide a culture that is fun, flexible and engaging while providing strategic and product positioning, sales and technical enablement, awareness and opportunity development solutions. We are also the developer and author of the Channel Bytes platform(www.channelbytes.com), a site designed to bring news and insights to the technology channel. For more information please go to www.reelaxis.com.

