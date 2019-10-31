Reel Recovery Addiction Film Festival "Shoots Up" November 1st

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 7th Annual Reel Recovery Film Festival & Symposium, presented by The Guest House Ocala, Newport Academy and Writers In Treatment, returns November 1st – 7th to the Historic Village East Cinema.

The seven-day event is a celebration of film, the arts and sobriety. It showcases honest films about addiction, alcoholism, and mental illness from first-time filmmakers to industry pros.

As the opioid and addiction crisis makes headlines, the festival has become more relevant than ever. Attending are those in recovery, the "sober curious," the afflicted, the general public and film lovers.

Co-founded in 2008 by addiction specialist Leonard Lee Buschel and Robert Downey, Sr., the Reel Recovery Film Festival has grown to entertain, inform and inspire 30,000+ attendees over the last ten years in Los Angeles, and other cities, showing between 75-88 films a week. This year's films come from as far away as Spain, Ukraine, and France, and as close as Jackson Heights.

Highlights Include:

Friday, November 1 st at 6pm – Opening Night filmmaker/networking party held at Pizzeria Numero 28 (across from the theater) sponsored by Pinelands Recovery Center of Medford.

Friday, November 1 st at 8pm – New York theatrical premiere of The First Day. Documentary starring former Celtic and advocate Chris Herren. Followed by Q&A with Chris and award-winning director Jonathan Hock.

Saturday, November 2 nd at 8pm – SNL's Darrell Hammond opens up about repressed memories of childhood trauma in the film Cracked Up. Followed by Q&A with director Michelle Esrick.

Thursday, November 7 th at 7pm – Live Performance by Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Famer and Recovery Troubadour Ricky Byrd.

Founder Leonard Buschel shared, "The festival is for people who love film and have an interest in the human drama and comedy of people dealing with dependence, mental illness, addiction and recovery. None of this would be possible without the support of our sponsors and the filmmakers who seek to share their work with the world."

Other generous sponsors include: High Watch, Brandi's Wish, Avenues NYC, Coalition For Behavioral Health, Heather Hayes, Levenson Foundation, Project Renewal, Alina Lodge, Sterling Recovery, Hazelden/Betty Ford, Caron, Center For Optimal Living, Mountainside, Pocket Rehab, Simple DCP and The Walker Hotel.

Leonard Buschel and filmmakers are available for phone interviews.

