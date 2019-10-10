Reel Recovery Film Festival Offers Safe "Projection" Site

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 11th Annual Reel Recovery Film Festival & Symposium presented by 12 South Recovery, Paradigm Malibu and Writers In Treatment returns, October 11th-17th to the iconic Laemmle NoHo 7.

The seven-day event is a celebration of film, the arts and sobriety. It showcases honest films about addiction, alcoholism, behavioral disorders, and mental illness from first-time filmmakers to industry pros.

As the opioid and addiction crisis makes headlines daily, the festival has become more relevant than ever. Attending are those in recovery, the "sober curious," the afflicted, the general public and film lovers.

Co-founded in 2008 by addiction specialist Leonard Buschel and Robert Downey, Sr., the Reel Recovery Film Festival & Symposium has grown to entertain, inform and inspire 30,000+ attendees; showing between 50-65 films. This year's films come from as far away as Spain, Ukraine and Qatar, and as close as Studio City.

Friday, October 11th- Opening Night "rocks out"

8pm Rocketman Q&A with bassist Paul ILLs (Juliette Lewis, Pink) and friends.

Saturday night at 8pm Cracked Up Darrell Hammond opens up about repressed memories of childhood trauma. Q&A with director Michelle Esrick.

Sunday, October 13th NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) and REEL Recovery, team up for a day of films, shorts and docs that smash the stigma of mental illness.

8pm - Quiet Storm: The Ron Artest Story, Q&A with producer Colleen Dominguez

Monday, October 14th at 5pm : Screenagers, reveals how tech time impacts childhood development and offers solutions for parents.

Thursday, October 17th - Closing Night 'is trippin' with DOSED about healing addiction and trauma through the controversial use of psychedelics. Panel with Tara Rodriquez (PsychedeliaIntegration.org), Ash Booth (AwareProject.org), Ryan Munevar (Decrimca.org), Brad Adams (lapss.org).

Founder Leonard Buschel said, "The festival is for people who love film and recovery." He added, "None of this would be possible without the support of our sponsors and the filmmakers who seek to share their work with the world."

Other generous sponsors include: Brandi's Wish, Betty Ford, Nadine Lewis, Esq., Social Model, Gratitude Recovery, Friendly House, The Villa, KPFK, Keys to Recovery, and Simple DCP.

Leonard Buschel and filmmakers available for interviews.

