REEL Recovery Film Festival Partners with National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)

LOS ANGELES, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- REEL Recovery Film Festival & Symposium, in partnership with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), is currently accepting film submissions for its annual film festival, being held October 11th-17th, 2019 at Laemmle Theatres North Hollywood.

Films accepted for the REEL Recovery Film Festival Week will be shown on NAMI Day, Sunday, October 13th, from 1pm to 9pm. A portion of the proceeds will go to benefit NAMI's youth programs.

Filmmakers are welcome to submit shorts and documentaries (2-20 minutes) and long-form films (no longer than 120 minutes). Submissions will be accepted through August 16th, 2019.

The REEL Recovery Film Festival & Symposium runs seven days, and is the longest recovery event in the country. It is dedicated to those who have an interest in the human drama and human comedy of people dealing with issues of substance abuse, mental illness and/or recovery.

"We're excited to be partnering with NAMI," said Ahbra Schiff, Program Director, REEL Recovery Film Festival. "The festival uses film to spread awareness, smash stigma, and send a message of support and recovery to those suffering from addiction and mental health issues and the people who love them."

"NAMI is a formidable resource," said Hannah Sussman, NAMI Board Member and creator of NAMI Day. "Now, NAMI is an outlet for filmmakers to bring their remarkable perspectives about mental health. We're grateful to have this special collaboration with the Reel Recovery Film Festival."

For more information about submitting a film for consideration, please visit reelrecoveryfilmfestival.org.

About NAMI SFV

NAMI SFV is a local NAMI affiliate in Los Angeles that provides free programs and services to people in the San Fernando Valley whose lives are impacted by mental illness. To learn more about how NAMI can help, visit www.nami.org.

About REEL Recovery Film Festival

This multi-day event is a celebration of film, the arts, recovery, and creativity. It showcases filmmakers who make honest films about addiction, alcoholism, behavioral disorders, treatment, and sobriety. Slated for screening is an eclectic lineup of contemporary and classic films, documentaries and shorts from American and international, first-time filmmakers and industry veterans. For more information, visit www.reelrecoveryfilmfestival.org.

SOURCE National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), San Fernando Valley

Related Links

http://www.nami.org

