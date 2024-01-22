ReelGOLF Announces New Marketing Partnership with BetMGM to Fuel On-Course Par 3 Challenges

Announcement comes as golf tech company prepares for its first official on-course installations

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ReelGOLF revealed today that it has entered into a marketing partnership with popular online sportsbook BetMGM . ReelGOLF, an on-course video system that captures shots for players on signature holes and runs automated Par 3 challenges, will leverage the partnership to enhance its popular closest-to-the-pin and ring-of-fire games.

The BetMGM news comes as ReelGOLF prepares to install its Par 3 Challenge technology at Gold Canyon Golf Resort in Phoenix - both the Dinosaur Mountain and Sidewinder courses - and Carter Plantation Golf Course in Springfield, La., which is part of the Audubon Trail. Both installations are on track to be completed and available to players by the end of March.

"When we first met the ReelGOLF team, we were blown away by the capabilities of the technology and what the opportunity will mean for our course from both a player engagement and a revenue-generating standpoint," said Courtney Waters, VP of Marketing at Carter Plantation. "Knowing that we are one of the first courses to adopt this game-changing technology makes it even more exciting because it gives us the opportunity to reinvigorate the Audubon Trail, boosting the game of golf and tourism as a whole in Louisiana, all while giving our golfers the chance to feel like they are playing on the PGA TOUR."

The ReelGOLF technology was first unveiled at the PGA Show in 2023, and has since evolved into a seamless way for courses to simultaneously engage new and existing players while generating additional revenue.

So how exactly does it all work? Courses can choose from one of two ReelGOLF packages: ReelGOLF Premier or ReelGOLF Challenges.

ReelGOLF Premier involves installing AI-enabled Bosch® cameras discreetly near tee boxes and greens of signature Par 3s, allowing players to simply scan a QR code to activate the system. ReelGOLF then records their shot, adds shot tracing with the players' names and course logo and sends the high-definition video to the player's phone within minutes - packaged memories ready to share on social platforms. For courses selecting the ReelGOLF Challenge package, that same AI-enabled video technology is used to find and measure a golf ball's distance to the pin within less than half a ball (18 millimeters), enabling accurate and automated measurements on Par 3 holes.

Players who purchase a token at the pro shop upon check-in will have access to two Par 3 contests: closest-to-the-pin and ring-of-fire (a solo game where the closer the shot gets to the pin, the more money the player makes). The player then activates the token on their phone once they arrive at the Par 3 challenge hole and takes their best shot. Throughout the round, the player can keep tabs on the leaderboard on their phone. At the end of the day, the top three players receive a notification from ReelGOLF to collect their winnings. While the courses are making a percentage on each token purchased, they don't have to lift a finger - ReelGOLF handles it all.

"It's incredible to see what started as a simple idea to fill a void in the golf industry finally come to life," said HIO Media, Inc. Founder and CEO, Kevin Imes . "Entering into the marketing partnership with a sports book as highly regarded as BetMGM has made this even more exciting. We know this patented technology is going to revolutionize on-course player competitions and experiences for players of all levels, and we are thrilled to see our ReelGOLF cameras starting to make their way to courses across the country."

Beyond video recordings and Par 3 challenges, the ReelGOLF platform offers additional revenue generating add-ons such as custom event services for corporate and private events (like branded videos and leaderboards of participant shots), text messaging services for an additional point-of-contact with each player after the round is over, and more.

ReelGOLF's viral success came after capturing two holes-in-one videos recorded in the span of a few minutes on the 19th hole of Payne's Valley Golf Course at Big Cedar Lodge. Now, the ReelGOLF team is dedicated to providing courses with an ecosystem that turns their signature holes into profit centers.

ReelGOLF is also currently working with courses in Mo., Texas, Wis., La., and Ariz. Players and courses interested in learning more about ReelGOLF can visit reelgolf.com or follow along on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and YouTube .

