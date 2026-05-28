ReelShort Debuts Its Latest Sequel with Adaptation of Cora Reilly's Bound by Love

ReelShort enters a new phase of growth with its first sequel release, following a 400 million-view hit with "Bound by Honor"

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ReelShort, the industry-leading vertical streaming platform from Crazy Maple Studio, today announced its first-ever sequel release with "Bound by Love," adapted from the novel by bestselling dark romance author Cora Reilly. Premiering May 28 on the ReelShort platform, the new series follows the success of the "Bound by Honor" adaptation, which garnered more than 400 million views and signaled strong audience demand for the format. Both titles are part of Reilly's widely popular Born in Blood Mafia Chronicles series.

Bound By Love

"Bound by Love" continues the story of fan-favorite characters Luca and Aria, bringing the next chapter of Reilly's high-stakes mafia romance to ReelShort. The release marks an evolution in the platform's storytelling approach, extending narratives across multiple installments and deepening audience engagement with returning characters.

"Bringing 'Bound by Love' to life gave us the opportunity to expand Luca and Aria's story in a way that feels both intimate and cinematic," said Bofan Zhang, Senior Executive Producer "We wanted to capture the emotional intensity and tension that fans love, while building on the world established in 'Bound by Honor.'"

The series is presented in ReelShort's signature short-form, vertical format, designed for mobile-first viewing. Reaching millions of viewers with fast-paced, episodic content and dramatic cliffhangers, the platform has quickly emerged as a leader in vertical storytelling. Growing demand for premium romance adaptations is driving the platform's expansion into longer-running, character-driven stories.

"Following the overwhelming response to 'Bound by Honor,' we saw a clear opportunity to continue building on stories audiences are deeply invested in," said Abby Dzeng, Head of Content, ReelShort "This upcoming release marks an exciting next step as we expand into sequels and bring even more emotionally engaging, serialized storytelling to ReelShort."

This year, ReelShort will continue to roll out monthly episodic adaptations based on novels from bestselling and up-and-coming authors, further expanding its growing slate of romance-driven series.

"Bound by Love" will be available exclusively on ReelShort beginning May 28. For more information on existing and upcoming releases, please visit www.reelshort.com or download the app on iOS and Android. For more information on Crazy Maple Studio, please visit www.crazymaplestudios.com.

About Crazy Maple Studio

Crazy Maple Studio was founded in San Francisco in 2017, with offices in multiple locations, including Silicon Valley and Los Angeles in the United States, as well as Canada, Mexico, the Philippines, and Beijing and Shenzhen in China. It is a global internet content creation and distribution company. By focusing on content expansion, the company has built a diversified portfolio that includes short dramas, interactive games and a novel-reading platform, and has developed a vibrant creator ecosystem. Crazy Maple Studio was named one of TIME's "100 Most Influential Companies" in 2024. For more information, please visit www.crazymaplestudios.com

Contact:

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SOURCE ReelShort