REELY Selected as Official Highlight Provider for Hockey East Playoffs

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- REELY Corp. and Hockey East announced that REELY will be the official provider of real-time clips, highlights, and condensed games during its men's and women's national championships in March of 2020. This partnership empowers Hockey East to create and distribute short-form content to boost social engagement and provide fans with dynamic content faster than ever before.

"Hockey East is excited to partner with REELY for both the men's and women's 2020 playoff tournaments," said Brian Smith, Associate Commissioner of Hockey East. "Working with REELY to provide Hockey East fans with cutting-edge highlights, in real time, from the most exciting time of the season is another big step forward as the league continues to evolve its digital strategy. We look forward to creating content with REELY and improving the experience of what it means to be a fan of Hockey East."

In the past eight months, REELY has added over 100 collegiate, semi-pro and professional teams and leagues to its rapidly expanding customer list. The AI platform creates huge new content opportunities by automatically clipping highlights from a broad range of field and court sports including basketball, football, soccer, baseball, softball, volleyball, lacrosse and hockey.

"Our customers want to reach fans and build their brand by showcasing their student athletes," said Ian Stephens, CMO and co-founder of REELY. "With our platform, customers can easily curate and share the best highlights from multiple simultaneous events in real time – effectively giving one person the power of a professional editing team."

ABOUT HOCKEY EAST

The Hockey East Association is an 11-team Division I college men's hockey conference founded in 1984 and a 10-team Division I women's league which began play in 2002-03. The men's league has won nine NCAA championships in the past 26 years including Providence College in 2015 at TD Garden in Boston. Since 1999, Hockey East has won seven NCAA Championships with 16 NCAA Championship Game appearances, while placing 27 teams in the Frozen Four and 71 teams in the NCAA Tournament during that time. Overall, Hockey East has sent 115 teams to the NCAA Tournament since its inaugural season, more than any other conference in that span.

ABOUT REELY

REELY's mission is to empower content owners to build stronger brands by enhancing fan engagement with clips, highlights, and condensed games. Core to the REELY ecosystem is a proprietary artificial intelligence-based platform that leverages computer vision and machine learning to automatically clip, tag, rank and distribute short-form content in real time. The platform supports both traditional sports and eSports for a growing list of global clients. www.reely.ai

