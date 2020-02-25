REELY Selected as Official Highlight Provider for the NJCAA

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- REELY Corp. and the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) announced a three-year partnership on Thursday to make REELY the official provider of real-time clips, highlights, and condensed games during its national championships for the 2019-2022 seasons. This partnership will empower the NJCAA to create and distribute short-form content to boost social engagement and provide fans with dynamic content faster than ever before. This news is the latest in a string of REELY partnerships at the collegiate level, including PrestoSports, the ECAC and the NAIA.

"As the NJCAA continues to advance its digital approach to an international audience," stated Dr. Christopher Parker, NJCAA President & CEO, "we are pleased to partner with REELY and its state-of-the-art platform. Not only will this partnership grow our national championship exposure, but it will provide benefits to our membership across the board. We look forward to this relationship that will elevate our content strategy to new heights."

In the past year, REELY added over 100 collegiate, semi-pro and professional teams and leagues to its rapidly expanding customer list. The AI platform creates huge new content opportunities by automatically clipping highlights from a broad range of field and court sports including basketball, football, soccer, baseball, softball, volleyball, lacrosse and hockey.

"Our customers want to reach fans by showcasing amazing moments from their student athletes," said Ian Stephens, CMO and Co-Founder of REELY. "There is an unprecedented demand for short-form content but creating that content is costly and time-intensive. With the REELY platform, customers can easily curate and share the best highlights from multiple simultaneous events in real-time - effectively giving one person the power of a professional editing team."

ABOUT NATIONAL JUNIOR COLLEGE ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION (NJCAA)

Since 1938, the NJCAA has served as the nation's premier governing body for two-year collegiate athletics, providing student-athletes opportunities to PREPARE, COMPETE, SUCCEED and ACHIEVE in their academic and athletic disciplines. The NJCAA is the second-largest national intercollegiate athletic organization in the United States with over 500 member schools in 42 states. Each year, over 3,400 teams compete in 25 different sports across multiple divisions in the NJCAA and the organization sponsors 47 national championship events and five football bowl games.

ABOUT REELY

REELY's mission is to empower content owners to build stronger brands by enhancing fan engagement with clips, highlights, and condensed games. Core to the REELY ecosystem is a proprietary artificial intelligence-based platform that leverages computer vision and machine learning to automatically clip, tags, rank and distribute short-form content in real-time. The platform supports both traditional sports and eSports for a growing list of global clients. www.reely.ai

