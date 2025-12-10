ReEmployAbility Achieves Fifth Consecutive SOC® 2 Type 2 Examination, Reinforcing Industry-Leading Commitment to Data Security and Trust

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ReEmployAbility, the nation's largest provider of specialty return-to-work (RTW) and transitional employment programs, is proud to announce the successful completion of its fifth consecutive SOC 2 Type 2 examination. This milestone demonstrates the company's sustained commitment to protecting sensitive data and meeting the highest standards of security and compliance within the workers' compensation and disability ecosystem.

The examination, conducted by independent assessor 360 Advanced, evaluates the design and operating effectiveness of internal controls according to the AICPA Trust Services Criteria, including security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. Maintaining compliance for five consecutive years underscores ReEmployAbility's disciplined approach to operational excellence and its dedication to the injured workers, employers, insurers, and third-party administrators it serves.

"I'm incredibly proud of our team for achieving SOC 2 compliance for the fifth consecutive year," said Abby Torres, Director of IT at ReEmployAbility. "This milestone reflects our ongoing commitment to strengthening our data security processes and posture while continuously improving the services we provide. Maintaining this level of compliance year after year demonstrates our dedication to protecting sensitive information and delivering trusted solutions."

Unlike many providers in the RTW services sector, ReEmployAbility maintains SOC 2 compliance, which sets the company apart in an industry where data security is becoming a critical expectation for insurers, employers, and TPAs. With increasing scrutiny on the protection of sensitive worker data, SOC 2 has become a prerequisite for doing business with major insurance carriers and corporate clients. ReEmployAbility's continued compliance reinforces that priority and demonstrates the organization's maturity and reliability.

For their SOC 2 engagement, ReEmployAbility again chose 360 Advanced, a leader in cybersecurity and compliance services, citing consistent quality, expertise, and a reliable audit experience. This ongoing compliance initiative underscores the importance of maintaining high standards to support ReEmployAbility's mission of connecting injured workers to meaningful work while exceeding industry expectations for security and reliability.

About ReEmployAbility, LLC

With over 20 years in business, ReEmployAbility is the largest national provider of early return-to-work (RTW) services and transitional employment. Their Transition2Work® program offers employers a cost-effective solution to modified light duty assignments, reducing claim costs while giving the injured employee time to heal. Utilizing an accredited, national network of not-for-profit partners, they help employers accommodate injured workers in the transition back to work by connecting people to a greater purpose so they can have a better life.

For more information, call 866-663-9880, or visit www.ReEmployAbility.com.

