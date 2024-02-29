ReEmployAbility Releases 2023 Transition2Work Program Results

BRANDON, Fla., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ReEmployAbility releases the Program Results of their Transition2Work® program annually. This summary provides an overview of the program's impact on the community, performance results, and outcomes of injured workers through the 2023 fiscal year.

ReEmployAbility's Transition2Work® program is designed to assist injured employees whose employers cannot accommodate on-site work restrictions. Through this innovative Return-to-Work program, injured workers are placed in nonprofit organizations, where they can engage in meaningful, productive work. Transition2Work helps employees get back to work faster while recovering; employers benefit from lower worker's compensation claim costs.

This report analyzes the data collected since the program launched in 2007, evaluates its impact nationwide, and compares the historical data of the program with the most recent fiscal year.

ReEmployAbility's Program Results Summary:

Injured Employee Benefits:

Over 98% of injured workers agreed: "I feel my experience with the nonprofit has been overall positive."

Over 99% of injured workers agreed: "I feel my work with the nonprofit positively impacted the community."

Community Impact:

ReEmployAbility has expanded its network to encompass over 48,000 nonprofit organizations.

Since the program's inception, its participants have contributed more than 18.4 million service hours to nonprofits.

Based on volunteer time published by independentsector.org and used by the US Government, participants have contributed an estimated value of over $484 million in economic impact to nonprofits; over $64.5 million came from contributions in 2023.

The program has a 54% participation rate; participants give back 400 hours to the nonprofit organization.

Employer Outcomes:

Transition2Work® has saved employers and carriers over $355 million in indemnity costs.

58% of employees who utilize Transition2Work return to work, reach maximum medical improvement, or resolve their claim.

For every dollar invested in the Transition2Work Program, the ROI is $16.07, considering the average savings in medical expenses and indemnity per claim.

The 2023 Transition2Work Program Results are available for download on ReEmployAbility.com.

About ReEmployAbility:

With over 20 years in business, ReEmployAbility is the largest national provider of early return-to-work (RTW) services and transitional employment. Their Transition2Work® program offers employers a cost-effective solution to modified light duty assignments, reducing claim costs while giving the injured employee time to heal. Utilizing an accredited, national network of not-for-profit partners, they help employers accommodate injured workers in the transition back to work by connecting people to a greater purpose so they can have a better life. For more information, call 866-663-9880, or visit www.ReEmployAbility.com.

