REEP Earns Seventh Consecutive San Antonio Business Journal Fast Track Award

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Estate Equity Partners (REEP), a leading investment firm specializing in multifamily properties, is proud to announce its recognition in the San Antonio Business Journal's Fast Track Awards for the seventh year in a row. REEP Equity and REEP Residential work in alignment to acquire, renovate and manage properties providing quality multifamily communities for residents and delivering strong returns for its investment partners.

This distinguished honor celebrates the fastest-growing private companies in the San Antonio area, highlighting their significant contributions to the local economy.

Receiving this award for seven consecutive years underscores REEP's sustained growth and unwavering commitment to excellence in the competitive real estate market. The Fast Track Awards recognize companies that have demonstrated remarkable revenue growth over a three-year period, and REEP's consistent presence on this list is a testament to its strategic investment approach and operational expertise.

"Being named to the San Antonio Business Journal's Fast Track Awards for the seventh consecutive year is an incredible honor that speaks volumes about our team's dedication and resilience," said Jacob Garza, Founder of REEP. "This isn't just an award for growth; it's a recognition of the hard work and alignment of our teams, and the value-based culture we have created. It validates our vision of building a leading real estate investment firm right here in San Antonio and motivates us to continue setting higher standards for ourselves and the industry."

REEP's success is built on a deep understanding of market dynamics, a disciplined investment strategy, and the dedicated talent of employees. This consistent recognition from the San Antonio Business Journal validates the effectiveness of REEP's business model and the hard work of the entire REEP team.

"This achievement is a moment of immense pride, reflecting not just our growth but our journey. From the beginning, we built REEP with a genuine commitment to enhancing the communities of the 13,000+ residents we serve. This consistent recognition affirms that staying true to these principles is the bedrock of our success. We are deeply committed to continuing our work, creating value for our investors, and making a positive impact here in San Antonio," stated Arleen Garza, Founder of REEP.

As the company continues to expand its portfolio, it remains dedicated to the principles that have driven its growth. REEP looks forward to building on this momentum, contributing further to the San Antonio community, and upholding its standard of excellence in the years to come.

About REEP Equity

REEP Equity, founded in 2012 by Jacob and Arleen Garza, is a leading multifamily real estate investment firm headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

REEP specializes in acquiring multifamily properties in Texas and implementing a value-add strategy that elevates their performance, transforming them into highly desirable and lucrative investment opportunities.

Operating with a vertically integrated structure, REEP Equity collaborates closely with its in-house property management company, REEP Residential. This integration streamlines operations, improves asset performance, and ensures premium service for residents while generating strong financial returns for investors.

The firm oversees a portfolio exceeding 6,020 units with over $770M in real estate transactions across multifamily assets across major Texas markets such as San Antonio, Houston, and Austin. REEP Equity has completed 11 full investment cycles to date, with a 23% Average IRR and a 2.04x Average Equity return, demonstrating consistent success in delivering value and achieving long-term growth.

REEP's dedication to growth, innovation, and long-term value creation consistently delivers exceptional outcomes, setting a strong benchmark in the industry.

