REEP Equity Launches Income Debt Fund II, Offering Diversified High-Yield Investment Opportunities

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- REEP Equity, a leading name in multifamily real estate investing, proudly announces the launch of its Income Debt Fund II, designed to offer accredited investors stable monthly returns through a diversified and strategic investment vehicle. Building on the success of their first debt fund, this offering presents a timely opportunity for those seeking consistent income and robust risk mitigation.

REEP Equity's Income Debt Fund II

A Unique Investment for Consistent Returns

The Income Debt Fund II targets accredited investors looking for fixed annual preferred returns of 10% to 12%. Focused exclusively on funding high-performing multifamily properties in key Texas markets, including San Antonio, Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin, the fund delivers diversification and stability by distributing investments across multiple properties and operators.

"We created this fund to meet the growing demand from multifamily operators for short-term, mid-size loans while offering investors a secure way to achieve double-digit returns in today's market," said Jacob Garza, Co-Founder of REEP Equity.

Fund Highlights

Diversification Across Multiple Investments

Investor capital will be allocated across multifamily projects to minimize market risk and provide steady returns.

Attractive Returns

Class A investments start at $50,000 with a fixed return of 10% annually, while Class B investments, starting at $200,000 , yield 12% fixed annual returns.

Class A investments start at $50,000 with a fixed return of 10% annually, while Class B investments, starting at $200,000, yield 12% fixed annual returns.

Investors begin receiving monthly distributions within 30 to 60 days of joining .

Investors begin receiving monthly distributions within 30 to 60 days of joining.

Properties are located in Texas , a market known for its growth and stability in the multifamily sector.

A Commitment to Expertise and Responsible Investment

REEP Equity brings over 13 years of experience with 33 properties closed and a fully integrated in-house property management team, ensuring advanced oversight and property performance. With its hands-on approach, REEP ensures operators meet stringent requirements, including a proven track record, solid property performance, and a clear exit or refinance strategy.

"Our expertise in multifamily investments combined with our thorough due diligence process ensures that every dollar is invested wisely," said Arlene Garza, Co-Founder of REEP Equity. "We are proud to offer opportunities that elevate investor confidence while delivering robust returns."

A Flexible Investment Opportunity

The fund offers a unique limited redemption option after 25 months, providing flexibility for investors in addition to stable monthly returns. Investors using self-directed IRAs benefit from no UBIT tax, making it an attractive choice for retirement planning.

Act Now to Secure Your Spot

With a projected five-year maturity and a targeted fund size of $20 million, the Income Debt Fund II is open for a limited time only. Investments close on February 28, so prospective investors are encouraged to act promptly to take advantage of this exclusive opportunity.

For more information or to begin the investment process, contact REEP Equity at [email protected] or request access to investment documentation HERE.

About REEP Equity:

REEP (Real Estate Equity Partners) was founded in 2012 by principals Jacob and Arleen Garza. Our firm is focused on acquiring underperforming, income-producing, multifamily investment opportunities in Texas.

Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, REEP Equity is vertically integrated with our in-house management company, REEP Residential. Together we focus on the multifamily sector and pledge incomparable commitment and service to both our residents and our investors.

With a track record of $750 million in multifamily assets spanning over 5,840 units across San Antonio, Houston, and Austin, REEP Equity has delivered remarkable results. The company has successfully taken 11 properties through full investment cycles, achieving an average equity multiple of 2.04X, a 23% average IRR, and a 30% AAR—reliable metrics that highlight our ability to create value and drive consistent returns.

Contact:

Rebecca Treanor

830-370-0171

[email protected]

SOURCE REEP Equity