REEP Residential Welcomes Debbie Waitrek as Vice President

SAN ANTONIO, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REEP Residential, a leading property management company in Texas, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Debbie Waitrek as Vice President of REEP Residential. With over 30 years of experience in the real estate industry, Debbie brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of success to her new role. She will oversee operations, enhance the resident experience, and lead third-party management services at REEP Residential.

Debbie Waitrek, Vice-President of REEP Residential

Debbie's extensive career spans a diverse portfolio of properties across Texas, Georgia, North and South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, and Illinois. Her experience includes managing affordable, senior, and conventional housing, as well as lease-up communities and build-to-rent developments. She has been instrumental in driving business development initiatives, including new construction projects and property rehabilitations, while consistently delivering exceptional results for residents, owners, and investors.

"I am passionate about delivering quality service and ensuring that each property meets the highest standards of excellence," said Debbie Waitrek. "I look forward to mentoring and training our talented team, sharing my expertise, and contributing to the continued success of REEP Residential."

Debbie's leadership extends beyond her professional roles. She has served as a Member of the Board of Directors for the San Antonio Apartment Association for 13 years, where she contributed to educating, communicating, and advocating for professionals in the rental housing industry. Additionally, she has been a Delegate for the Texas Apartment Association for over 12 years, actively advocating for the Texas rental housing industry. She is also an active member of the Executive Committee at the Texas Apartment Association and serves as Vice Chair on the Affordable Committee at the National Apartment Association. Through these roles, she has been a strong advocate for industry standards and a dedicated educator on best practices in the apartment industry.

Prior to joining REEP Residential, Debbie held leadership positions at prominent organizations, including Summit Property Management, RPM Living, Asset Living, and Capstone Real Estate Services. Her expertise in optimizing performance, maximizing asset value, and building high-performing teams has earned her a reputation as a dynamic and results-driven leader.

"We are excited to welcome Debbie to the REEP Residential family," said Jacob Garza, Founder of REEP Residential. "Debbie brings a rare combination of deep operational expertise, industry leadership, and a passion for developing high-performing teams. As we continue to grow our platform, her leadership will be instrumental in strengthening our operations, elevating the resident experience, and expanding our third-party management services across Texas."

Debbie holds a degree from The University of Texas at San Antonio and has developed a broad skill set that includes affordable housing, analytical expertise, team leadership, and operational excellence.

For more information about REEP Residential and its leadership team, please visit www.REEPResidential.com.

About REEP Residential

REEP Residential is a leading property management company dedicated to providing exceptional living experiences for residents while delivering outstanding results for property owners and investors. With a focus on operational excellence and resident satisfaction, REEP Residential manages a diverse portfolio of properties across Texas.

Media Contact:

Jamie McInturff

830-816-9621

[email protected]

SOURCE REEP Residential