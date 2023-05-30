Rees Jones, Aurora NY Celebrating 100th Anniversary of Wells College Golf Course

News provided by

Wells College

30 May, 2023, 18:39 ET

AURORA, N.Y., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wells College is pleased to announce that the Ione Davis Jones '31 & Robert Trent Jones, Sr. Golf Tournament will be held on June 3rd, 2023, in honor of the 100th anniversary of the historic Wells College Golf Course. Special guest Rees Jones will be present to speak about Ione and Robert Sr.'s time at Wells and the impact they had on the golf course.

Continue Reading
Archive photo. Wells College students playing golf.
Archive photo. Wells College students playing golf.

In 1923, on area farmland, a six-hole golf course was installed atop the Wells College campus on Route 90 Main Street in the Village of Aurora. Wells College President, Kerr Duncan Macmillan, (president from 1913 -1935) purchased the Aurora Country Club in 1923, bringing golf to Wells College.

By 1929, the course had been upgraded to a nine-hole installation. In the 1960s, encouraged by his wife and partner of 30-plus years, Wells alumna Ione Davis Jones '31 and renowned golf architect Robert Trent Jones, Sr. redesigned several of the holes. Now, the Wells College campus is home to a meticulously maintained nine-hole golf facility overlooking Cayuga Lake.

Rees Jones grew up aware of his mother's commitment to Wells College and her years of service as a Trustee. Following in his father's footsteps, Rees became a well-respected golf course architect, designing many championship courses and inheriting the moniker "The Open Doctor."

Rees will be participating in the Wells College celebration on June 3rd in honor of his parents' contribution not only to the Aurora facility, but as an important American architect and member of America's first family of golf.

About Wells College

The mission of Wells College is to educate students to think critically, reason wisely, and act humanely as they cultivate meaningful lives. Through Wells' academic program, residential atmosphere, and community activities, students learn and practice the ideals of the liberal arts. The Wells experience prepares students to appreciate complexity and difference, to embrace new ways of knowing, to be creative, and to respond ethically to the interdependent worlds to which they belong. Committed to excellence in all areas of its reach, Wells College equips students for lifelong learning and for sharing the privileges of education with others. Visit us at www.wells.edu.

SOURCE Wells College

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.