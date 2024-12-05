Reese's Peanut Butter Cups Are Back with a New Ad for the 2025 Big Game

More peanut butter. More chocolate. More fun. Less of whatever the other ads are doing

HERSHEY, Pa., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reese's is back, baby! Following the remarkable success of the 2024 ad from last year, the #1 candy brand in the US1 will triumphantly return to the Big Matchup with even more humor and creativity. The anticipation from fans and consumers is palpable as Reese's promises to deliver another unforgettable comedic experience that will resonate with audiences nationwide.

Reese's is back in the Big Game.

Last year's commercial had the internet buzzing and snack aisles emptying. The ad, which aired during the most-viewed Big Game ever, garnered millions of views across social platforms and sparked a viral debate, ultimately leaving fans screaming 'YES' for the new Reese's Caramel Big Cup. The campaign earned critical acclaim, ranking #2 in Kantar's League Table and System 1's rankings, and received an A+ from the Kellogg School of Management list. Building off the success of Reese's Caramel Big Cup as the #1 CPG innovation of 2024, Reese's is cranking up the fun once again. This year's spot is set to deliver something so rich, so decadent, it's bound to erupt with excitement. Because the only thing better than one Reese's ad on Game Day is having Reese's ads two years in a row.

"The positive reception of our 2024 ad from customers and consumers helped generate great commercial success for the brand and Reese's Caramel Big Cups. For 2025, we knew we had to go bigger and bolder," said Ryan Riess, vice president of brand strategy and creative development, The Hershey Company. "If last year's spot taught us anything, it's that people want more Reese's in their lives. So, here we are – back for round two!"

The 30-second spot, created by Erich & Kallman, will feature Reese's signature wit, a few surprises, and of course, that iconic peanut butter and chocolate combo that's always game-day ready. Hungry for more on all Reese's has in store for football's favorite day? Stay tuned – it's going to be sweet.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is an industry-leading snacks company known for making more moments of goodness through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to doing the right thing for its people, planet, and communities. Hershey has more than 20,000 employees in the U.S. and worldwide who work daily to deliver delicious, high-quality products. The company has more than 90 brand names in approximately 80 countries that drive more than $11.2 billion in annual revenues, including Hershey's, REESE'S, Kisses, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher, Twizzlers and Ice Breakers, and salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.

For over 130 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. The candy and snack maker's founder, Milton Hershey, created Milton Hershey School in 1909, and since then, the company has focused on helping children succeed through equitable access to education.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com .

