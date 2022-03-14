Reese's University Holds First-Ever Tryouts to Form the Ultimate Basketball Team for March Madness®

Beginning today through March 23, Reese's University will hold tryouts for its first-ever basketball team in the school's 100-year history. Peanut butter ballers around the country can go to www.ReesesUniversity.com to "try out" by simply entering and explaining their connection with the name "Reese," which can be as simple as sharing they have a first name, last name, nickname, TikTok name or even email address with a variation of "Reese . " See contest rules* below.

If you're selected to join this ultimate team, you will be among 12 players to represent Reese's University and to also sign the first-ever "R"IL deal – that's Reese's, Image and Likeness – in collegiate sports history. By signing an "R"IL deal, the ultimate team will be featured on the official Reese's University basketball roster, outfitted with sweet customized basketball gear, and will receive enough Reese's Peanut Butter Cups to cover the length of a basketball court.

"Basketball skills can be learned, but greatness - that has to come from within," says Coach PB, head coach at Reese's University. "Whether you're a Reese, Reece, Rhys or Riess that can (or cannot) dribble a ball or, better yet, toss a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup into your mouth, try out for the chance to become part of the greatest basketball team there ever will be."

Be sure to check back soon! The final Reese's University Ultimate Basketball Team roster will be announced on March 31 on Reese's University's website ahead of Final Four weekend.

It's time to try joining the ultimate team. It's time to become a Fighting Cuppy.

We're excited. RU?

*Reese's University Ultimate Basketball Team Tryouts Contest - Abbreviated Rules

Open only to legal residents of the 50 US/D.C., 18+ at time of entry. Void where prohibited. Entry Period begins 9:00 AM ET on 3/14/22 and ends 11:59:59 PM ET on 3/23/22. Entry Period is followed by a Judging Period that begins 3/24/22 and ends 3/31/22. For Official Rules and complete details, including how to enter, entry requirements, judging criteria, winner selection, odds and prize descriptions, click here. Sponsor: The Hershey Company, 19 E Chocolate Avenue, Hershey, PA 17033.

About Reese's University

Reese's University is a research-focused university based in Round Ridge, Pa. It offers a cutting-edge curriculum in the arts and sciences and robust extracurriculars that suit the needs of every student. With a 99.99% acceptance rate, and a perfect graduation rate, Reese's U consistently ranks as the most delicious university a student can attend.

Founded in 1923, Reese's U is home to accomplished faculty and staff, all dedicated to creating an environment that supports students' impeccable taste and ambitious appetites. They believe there is no limit to what a student can achieve at Reese's U. The collegiate institution's creed, "Peanutum en Chocolux," puts it best: chocolate and peanut butter, a perfect combination.

To learn more, or enroll, visit www.ReesesUniversity.com.

*Our lawyers want you to know Reese's University is not a real University.

**Based on their inability to have a good time, it's obvious that our lawyers did not attend Reese's University.

NCAA® and March Madness® are registered trademarks.

