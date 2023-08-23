Reetu Gupta Announces Fall Book Launch: "Auspicious: Embracing the Path Toward Courage, Conviction and Confidence"

23 Aug, 2023, 14:44 ET

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - One of Canada's most successful and admired business executives, Reetu Gupta, is sharing her decades of experience, affirmational habits, and messages of gratitude in her new book, Auspicious: Embracing the Path Toward Courage, Conviction and Confidence. The print and digital book will be published and released by Dolce Media Group on September 7, 2023.

Gupta, a proven leader in the hospitality and real estate industries, is also a successful life coach and mentor. She wrote the book as a guide for all who are looking for inspirational, professional and spiritual direction.

"My intentions are to create a love-filled space where together we can share positive experiences and joyful adventures so that we can all move forward with a playful and loving spirit. As such, I have included many of the ways in which I greet each day with a positive and grateful attitude. I have also shared some of the ways that I have learned to listen to my intuition, that soft, supportive voice that comes from the heart and shows us how we can best handle life's challenges and ultimately bless these struggles — 'I am strength; I am virtue; I am victory," says Gupta.

Auspicious: Embracing the Path Toward Courage, Conviction and Confidence is available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and shopdolce.ca. To request an early copy of the book or additional assets, email [email protected].

A portion of the proceeds from book sales will be donated to the Gupta Family Foundation, which spreads a message of hope and compassion through philanthropy and aids underserved communities through empowerment and education.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

REETU GUPTA is a speaker, advocate, philanthropist, and the Ambassadress of The Gupta Group, where she focuses on creating impact and opportunity. She is the co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Rogue Insight Capital Ltd; the private venture capital arm of The Gupta Group, focusing on investing in Canadian startups with female and/or minority leadership. Her passion and drive for her roles are showcased in her continued excellence and contributions to the sector, focusing on uplifting women, minorities and local communities. She is the Founder and President of The Shakti Society, which provides complimentary meditation classes to empower all individuals with courage and to instill a strong sense of confidence.

