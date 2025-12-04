Reetu Gupta, CEO of The Gupta Group, Donates Over $105,000 to Support Jamaica's Hurricane Relief and Recovery Efforts

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - In a decisive act of humanitarian leadership, Reetu Gupta, CEO of The Gupta Group and CEO of the Gupta Family Foundation, has contributed over $105,000 to support emergency relief and long-term rebuilding efforts in Jamaica following the catastrophic impact of Hurricane Melissa. Her contributions—directed to GlobalMedic, Food For The Poor Canada, and Helping Hands Jamaica Foundation—respond to one of the most urgent humanitarian crises the nation has faced in recent years.

To address immediate emergency needs, Gupta donated $50,000 to GlobalMedic, a globally respected Canadian emergency-response organization known for rapid and efficient humanitarian action, including emergency food kits, hygiene supplies, clean-water systems, and medical support. Gupta also deployed her own team last week to volunteer with GlobalMedic, assisting in the packing of emergency kits being sent to affected communities in Western Jamaica.

Gupta has also stepped forward in support of Harmonies of Hope, an initiative presented by the Jamaica Tourist Board and supported by the Jamaica High Commission in Canada and the Consulate General of Jamaica at Toronto. The concert—which brings together celebrated artists and community leaders—aims to raise essential funds for rebuilding homes, schools, community spaces, and vital infrastructure destroyed by Hurricane Melissa. The initiative is championed by influential leaders including Dr. Donette Chin-Loy Chang, whose commitment and advocacy have been instrumental in mobilizing the Jamaican diaspora and amplifying the urgency of the crisis.

Aligned with the beneficiaries of Harmonies of Hope, Gupta has made additional direct contributions, including:

$30,000 to Food For The Poor Canada , providing food, emergency supplies, and shelter support to displaced families; and

, providing food, emergency supplies, and shelter support to displaced families; and $25,000 to Helping Hands Jamaica Foundation, supporting education-focused rebuilding, community development, and long-term recovery initiatives.

Quote from Reetu Gupta

"Every human deserves love, dignity, and care. Jamaica is facing a humanitarian crisis, and in moments like this, we are called to show up for one another. Jamaica has given so much to the world—its culture, its music, its spirit—and with such a strong Jamaican diaspora here in Canada, now is our time to give back with love."

Quote from Dr. Donette Chin-Loy Chang

"We are profoundly grateful for leaders like Reetu who step forward with conviction and compassion. Her generosity is both timely and transformative. In moments of crisis, true leadership is measured by action—and Reetu's support exemplifies what it means to stand with Jamaica when it needs us most."

Quote from Angella Bennett

"On behalf of the Jamaica Tourist Board and the people of Jamaica, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to Reetu Gupta and The Gupta Group for their extraordinary generosity and support," Angella Bennett, Regional Director of Tourism, Jamaica Tourist Board. "Their contributions are helping us rebuild stronger communities and restore vital infrastructure, allowing us to welcome visitors back to our beautiful island with the warmth and resilience Jamaica is known for."

About Harmonies of Hope

Harmonies of Hope is a charitable concert that will take place on Wednesday, December 10, 2025 at 6PM at the Meridian Arts Centre - 5040 Yonge Street, Toronto, ON M2N 6R8. Presented by the Jamaica Tourist Board, the evening promises to unite artists, philanthropists, and community leaders to raise essential funds for the rebuilding of homes, schools, public spaces, and critical infrastructure across Western Jamaica following the devastation of Hurricane Melissa. Rooted in Jamaica's enduring spirit of unity, resilience, and music, the event brings communities together through the timeless works of Bob Marley and the shared commitment to uplift those most affected. Tickets can be purchased here .

About The Gupta Group

The Gupta Group is one of Canada's most dynamic and diversified real-estate, hospitality, and development companies, overseeing a portfolio that includes Easton's Group of Hotels, The Gupta Group Real Estate, and several large-scale mixed-use projects across the Greater Toronto Area. With a commitment to excellence, innovation, and community impact, The Gupta Group continues to shape Canada's hospitality and real-estate landscape through transformative developments, award-winning properties, and a deep dedication to social responsibility.

The Gupta Family Foundation is a global philanthropic organization committed to uplifting communities through education, humanitarian support, and social advancement. Guided by compassion, equity, and a belief in the transformative power of opportunity, the Foundation supports initiatives that create meaningful and sustainable impact around the world.

The Foundation's CEO, Reetu Gupta, leads with purpose — amplifying the mission to empower individuals and communities with love, dignity, and hope.

Learn more at theguptafamilyfoundation.com.

