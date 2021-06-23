reevert and Splashtop® Partnership Brings Unique Security Combination for Defense Against Ransomware

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- reevert , an intelligent hybrid data backup and storage solution, today announced its partnership with Splashtop®, a leader in next-generation remote access and remote support software. The partnership will extend reevert's intelligent ransomware-resilient data backup and management capabilities by providing secure remote access technology.

With the recent onslaught of ransomware attacks across multiple industries and the government's late-to-the-game attempts at introducing policy to protect companies from these attacks, businesses cannot afford to wait for policy intervention. This partnership creates the needed unified solution to tackle these cyberattacks regardless of physical location.

reevert and Splashtop®'s partnership enables managed service providers (MSPs) and system administrators to securely and efficiently access and support remote managed devices by way of encrypted control access through reevert's Monitoring Center. This integration with Splashtop®'s remote support platform will further allow users to utilize reevert's solution for security management and disaster recovery.

"Coupling Splashtop®'s system with our own extends our RMM capabilities and enables us to offer our clients both remote backup and remote device access," said Ara Aslanian, Co-Founder and CEO of reevert. "This partnership will give our clients faster access to securing a device or server once a hack attempt is identified as well providing the needed data backup to minimize the effectiveness of cyberattacks."

"Security is a priority at Splashtop, and partnering with reevert made logical sense for us," said Mark Lee, CEO and Co-Founder of Splashtop®. "As a leader in the hybrid backup and storage solution space, reevert can help bring both secure remote backup and remote access capabilities to users in a unified platform. Our partnership will ensure that businesses are able to efficiently and safely continue operations remotely."

The implementation of Splashtop®'s remote access and support technology is part of the new reevert firmware 1.14.6.0 and reevert appliance OVA 1.14.6.0, available immediately. The update includes 10 Splashtop® seats in the enterprise version and supported integration with both Windows and MacOS — additional Splashtop® seats can be purchased from the reevert Cloud Panel licensing portal. More information on the recent reevert updates can be found here .

About reevert:

reevert is an intelligent hybrid backup and storage solution, designed from the ground up specifically to protect businesses against ransomware and data loss. It features fast hourly snapshots, safeguards your data and backups, and allows quick recovery. reevert can image servers and computers, protect network shares and local files, and offers offsite cloud data backups.

For more information, please visit reevert.com

About Splashtop®

Based in Silicon Valley, Splashtop® Inc. delivers next-generation remote access and remote support software and services for enterprises, academic and research institutions, government agencies, small businesses, MSPs, IT departments, and individuals. Splashtop®'s cloud-based, secure, and easily managed remote access approach is increasingly replacing legacy approaches such as virtual private networks (VPNs) while earning a stunning 93 Net Promoter Score (NPS), a standard for assessing customer satisfaction. More than 30 million users, including those in 85% of Fortune 500 enterprises, enjoy Splashtop® products globally.

Visit Splashtop.com for more information.

