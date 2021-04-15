Reeves & Mestayer Files Lawsuit on Behalf of Singing River Health System Plan

BILOXI, Miss., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today over 272 members of the beleaguered Singing River Health System Plan filed lawsuits against KPMG, LLP and Transamerica Retirement Solutions. The lawsuit alleges that these companies were paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to help manage and audit the pension plan and to accurately communicate the status of the plan to members. According to pension member attorney, Jim Reeves, "instead of doing their job, these companies failed to protect the Plan and for years took actions that helped conceal the hospital's failure to fund retirement benefits. As a result, pension members lost millions. This lawsuit seeks to recover those hard earned benefits". The lawsuits were filed today in Jackson County Circuit Court.

SOURCE Reeves & Mestayer