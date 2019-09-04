Ref-Chem Announces New Chief Financial Officer

"Crystal's global experience in financial management continues to be an asset to Ref-Chem," says Jeff Rashall president for Ref-Chem. "She will play a key role in fostering relationships and managing our capital as we deliver innovative construction solutions to our clients in the oil and gas, chemicals and refining markets."

Since 2014, Spoor has conducted financial planning and analysis for Burns & McDonnell in the firm's largest revenue-producing region, with offices in Houston and Austin, Texas, as well as Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. In 2018, she played a part in the firm's acquisition of Ref-Chem, performing financial modeling and due diligence reports.

"Ref-Chem has a long-standing reputation for producing quality projects in the construction industry," Spoor says. "I look forward to being a part of our continued growth and momentum as a Burns & McDonnell company, helping our clients succeed."

As a certified public accountant (CPA), Spoor has nearly 20 years of experience in financial management. Prior to joining Ref-Chem and Burns & McDonnell, she led accounting teams in North America, Europe and Asia for public companies, and started her career with one of the Big Four accounting organizations.

Spoor earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from Kansas State University. In addition, she received a graduate certification in construction management from the University of Houston. She is a member of the Construction Financial Management Association (CFMA).

Ref-Chem, founded in 1957, is a Burns & McDonnell company and is helping to expand the firm's engineer-procure-construct (EPC) capabilities.

For photos and support materials, please visit our MEDIA KIT.

About Ref-Chem

Established in 1957, Ref-Chem, a Burns & McDonnell company, is a heavy industrial construction and maintenance contractor. Headquartered in Houston and Odessa, Texas, Ref-Chem is 100% employee-owned and works with more than 1,000 open-shop craftsmen around the country. For more information, visit ref-chem.com .

Contact: Lydia Schroeder, Burns & McDonnell

812-630-0796

lbschroeder@burnsmcd.com

SOURCE Ref-Chem

Related Links

http://www.ref-chem.com

