ReFa AI Color Recipe PRO To Be Exhibited at CES 2026

NAGOYA, Japan, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MTG Co., Ltd. President and CEO: Tsuyoshi Matsushita is pleased to announce that it will exhibit its new product, "ReFa AI Color Recipe PRO," at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, from January 6 to 9, 2026. MTG will showcase its innovative technology that reproduces professional hair coloring techniques through AI, sharing this groundbreaking creation, developed in Japan, with the world.

ReFa AI Color Recipe PRO is a next-generation professional hair color AI solution that recreates high-tone color techniques through advanced AI technology. Supervised by top stylist SHOKI (CEO of ALLZ Inc.), and developed by strategic partner, FABIA Inc. (HQ: Shibuya, Tokyo), the system utilizes a proprietary algorithmic database that transforms his extensive expertise and experience into data, enabling it to instantly generate the most suitable color formula from approximately 4,500 color recipes.

MTG and FABIA Inc. co-developed to create and promote ReFa AI COLOR RECIPE PRO, with the goal of enhancing salon productivity and elevating the overall customer experience. Japan's salon market is seeing rising demand for bright, translucent hair colors like gray blending and high-tone bleach styles, and this AI tool standardizes color results and supports stylist training. It helps salon stylists deliver consistent, high-quality color services, no matter their experience level.

By simply taking a photo of the client's hair before the treatment, the AI automatically recommends the optimal color recipe that matches the desired shade. After the coloring process, uploading a photo of the finished result allows the AI to analyze the outcome and provide detailed feedback across three scoring categories. This enables both beginner and experienced stylists to achieve consistent, high-quality results with confidence.

The app features an advanced management dashboard that visualizes performance data by salon and by stylist, enabling salons to track technical progress and performance trends over time, as well as providing an educational platform for standardized color training. By developing AI-optimized color formulas, it enhances technical precision, nurtures young talent, and drives sustainable growth and innovation in the beauty industry.

CES Attendees can visit ReFa in the Venetian Expo, Halls AD — 53962 — Lifestyle.

