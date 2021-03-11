REFASHIOND Ventures Announces Inaugural Quarterly Executive Salon Series

Great things happen when people meet with the express purpose of exchanging knowledge & expertise, and building trust. Tweet this

According to Ms. Morales Hellebo, "we started these groups to foster collaboration and new business. Great things happen when people meet with the express purpose of exchanging knowledge and expertise, and building trust".

"Business executives in supply chain and operations need help cutting through the noise to find the early-stage technology startups that are creating new innovations that solve real world problems," said Mr. Aoaeh. "For the technologists and entrepreneurs building these innovations, they benefit from tapping into the deep industry knowledge and experience", he added.

The first salon on March 11, 2021 features Warren Powell, Professor Emeritus of Princeton University and Co-founder of Optimal Dynamics. Professor Powell is a world-renowned expert in computational stochastic optimization and learning. He'll be speaking about Sequential Decision Analytics: A New Field for Supply Chain Management.

"We are thrilled to be the first organization to introduce this critical subject to a global audience of mid-level and senior supply chain and operations executives," said Mr. Aoaeh. "I am grateful for the opportunity to share the core concepts of sequential decision analytics with this audience," said Professor Powell. "It's important for us to solve real-world business problems with the right analytics and tools," he added. The sold-out event will be made available online after the salon concludes.

About The Worldwide Supply Chain Federation

The Worldwide Supply Chain Federation is the collaborative, and mutually supportive coalition of open and multidisciplinary grassroots communities focused on supply chain, innovation, and technology. The New York Supply Chain Meetup is its founding chapter. The networked-community has more than 9000 people across various digital platforms.

About REFASHIOND Ventures

REFASHIOND Ventures is an NYC-based, early-stage supply chain technology venture firm that is being built to invest in startups refashioning global supply chains. Information about REFASHIOND Ventures' inaugural fund is available here: https://www.refashiond.com/seed and the firm's manifesto is available here: REFASHIOND Ventures - Our Manifesto . Potential investors who wish to visit REFASHIOND Seed's page on AngelList can do so here: https://angel.co/v/back/refashiond-seed .

