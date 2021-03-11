REFASHIOND Ventures Announces Inaugural Quarterly Executive Salon Series
New "Invitation-Only" Series Connects BUILDERS & BUYERS™ of Supply Chain Innovations; Legendary Professor of Computational Stochastic Optimization and Learning to Keynote First Event
Mar 11, 2021, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- REFASHIOND Ventures, an NYC-based, early-stage supply chain technology venture firm that invests in startups refashioning global supply chains, today announced the debut of its quarterly "invitation-only series of executive salons". The series is designed to help executives in supply chain and operations (BUYERS) connect directly with technologists and entrepreneurs (BUILDERS) who are creating new and cutting-edge innovations to solve the acute problems that confront supply chains around the world.
Co-founders and General Partners of REFASHIOND Ventures, Brian Laung Aoaeh, CFA and Lisa Morales-Hellebo, also created The Worldwide Supply Chain Federation (TWSCF), a global and fast-growing community of supply chain, innovation, and technology enthusiasts. From its flagship chapter, The New York Supply Chain Meetup, TWSCF now has 12 chapters around the world.
According to Ms. Morales Hellebo, "we started these groups to foster collaboration and new business. Great things happen when people meet with the express purpose of exchanging knowledge and expertise, and building trust".
"Business executives in supply chain and operations need help cutting through the noise to find the early-stage technology startups that are creating new innovations that solve real world problems," said Mr. Aoaeh. "For the technologists and entrepreneurs building these innovations, they benefit from tapping into the deep industry knowledge and experience", he added.
The first salon on March 11, 2021 features Warren Powell, Professor Emeritus of Princeton University and Co-founder of Optimal Dynamics. Professor Powell is a world-renowned expert in computational stochastic optimization and learning. He'll be speaking about Sequential Decision Analytics: A New Field for Supply Chain Management.
"We are thrilled to be the first organization to introduce this critical subject to a global audience of mid-level and senior supply chain and operations executives," said Mr. Aoaeh. "I am grateful for the opportunity to share the core concepts of sequential decision analytics with this audience," said Professor Powell. "It's important for us to solve real-world business problems with the right analytics and tools," he added. The sold-out event will be made available online after the salon concludes.
About The Worldwide Supply Chain Federation
The Worldwide Supply Chain Federation is the collaborative, and mutually supportive coalition of open and multidisciplinary grassroots communities focused on supply chain, innovation, and technology. The New York Supply Chain Meetup is its founding chapter. The networked-community has more than 9000 people across various digital platforms.
About REFASHIOND Ventures
REFASHIOND Ventures is an NYC-based, early-stage supply chain technology venture firm that is being built to invest in startups refashioning global supply chains. Information about REFASHIOND Ventures' inaugural fund is available here: https://www.refashiond.com/seed and the firm's manifesto is available here: REFASHIOND Ventures - Our Manifesto. Potential investors who wish to visit REFASHIOND Seed's page on AngelList can do so here: https://angel.co/v/back/refashiond-seed.
