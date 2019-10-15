Refereum Partners With Leading Digital Marketplace OpenSea

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain-powered rewards and marketing company, Refereum, announces its partnership with OpenSea, the leading digital marketplace for crypto collectibles, allowing Refereum token holders to spend $RFR on millions of assets across the OpenSea digital marketplace.

As blockchain based games and services are becoming more widely adopted, OpenSea's digital marketplace has become to blockchain games what Ebay is to E-commerce. OpenSea builds support and usability for digital assets and provides a sense of security for buying, selling, and trading online. Users from opposite corners of the world can buy or sell any asset on the blockchain without needing to trust each other, or using a third party app.

In an effort to expand the reach and usability of Refereum rewards, this partnership provides $RFR payment options for a few exclusive game partners, with more coming in the near future. For now, users will be able to buy and sell crypto collectibles from leading blockchain games CryptoKitties, CheezeWizards, and Forgotten Artifacts.

"OpenSea provides tremendous support for the blockchain gaming community. Their marketplace is vast, offering support for potentially limitless games and assets," says Sloane Earl, Head of Sales and Partnerships at Refereum. "As a company that truly believes in blockchain technology, we're proud to partner with a team that is so focused on safe and scalable growth for our industry."

To celebrate Refereum's partnership with OpenSea, we've released 3 new hubs for CryptoKitties, Cheeze Wizards, and Forgotten Artifacts on refereum.com. Join the hubs and earn exclusive rewards from these new games and $RFR tokens to use on OpenSea!

About Refereum

All gamers are influencers. This is the core belief of Refereum. We are a network of gamers, streamers, studios, and brands where games are our passion, fandom is our right, and loot is what drives us. We engage and reward fandom while bringing together brands, studios and creators across the multiverse of all games with the power of instant rewards made possible by the blockchain. Join our quest and lets change the world of gaming together.

Refereum is proud to be partnered with multiple world renowned teams such as Epic Games, Microsoft, EA, Versus Evil, Private Division and Annapurna.

About OpenSea

Founded in November 2017, OpenSea is proud to remain the largest general marketplace for crypto collectibles, with the broadest set of categories (135 and growing), the most items (over 4 million), and the best prices. We're doing this through a community of passionate users and developers. We partner with game developers to create customizable storefronts for users to automatically buy and sell their crypto collectibles.

