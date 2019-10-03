Referral Maker CRM: Revamped, Redesigned and Refined

"By revamping Referral Maker CRM, we want to empower our consumers to work by referral," Jeff Hooker, vice president of Product Development at Buffini & Company, says. "With this newly designed product, their journey to success becomes smoother so they can increase productivity and production all in one place."

Packaged in a sleek, modern design, the interface seamlessly scales between all devices to actively track agent-client activity anywhere on any device. The more reliable, high-quality, high-value mobile app makes lead generation easier for busy agents on the go. The new mobile app activity tracker helps agents accomplish daily, weekly and monthly goals without leaving the dashboard. Users can also make phone calls, send emails, texts and craft video messages within the app to instantly track the activity. For CRM support online, agents may use a native Live Chat function to connect with the Buffini & Company Client Care team.

Referral Maker CRM is the only software developed to help real estate agents work by referral. It organizes and prioritizes agents' contacts so they know who, when and how to connect. Learn more about this real estate agent CRM tool at https://buffiniandcompany.com/solutions/referral-maker-crm/ .

About Buffini & Company

Buffini & Company is the largest coaching and training company in North America. Founded by real estate legend and master motivator Brian Buffini, the company provides a unique and highly-effective lead generation system. Buffini & Company's comprehensive business coaching and training programs have helped more than 3 million professionals in 37 countries improve their business, increase net profit and enhance their quality of life. Buffini & Company is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. Learn more at www.buffiniandcompany.com .

SOURCE Buffini & Company

Related Links

www.buffiniandcompany.com

