Referral Marketing Platform Talkable Reports on eCommerce Trends of 2020

Stacey Ukhova, Head of Campaign Management at Talkable, says, "I think 'conscious acquisition' is a great trend. This means acquiring new customers via smaller channels, like mid- and micro-influencers, referral marketing, and brand Instagram accounts. Since the message about the brand is sent by real people you may know, it is more appealing than a generic Facebook ad, just like the dozens you already see every day."

The Talkable eCommerce Trends Report aims to make it easier for merchants to build a marketing strategy for their stores, as well as make profitable business plans adapted for today's market. The data that Talkable has gathered shows the disposition of market forces from above rather than from outside.

Talkable's 2020 eCommerce trends are:

The online advertising bubble bursts Interactive emails leave standard ones in the dust Privacy and Personalizations become top priorities Free and fast shipping Amazon's reign at the top begins to end AR and AI change the buying process New adaptations on social media make it all the more indispensable Mobile becomes the top shopping platform

Each trend is explained with a real-world demonstration.

About Talkable

Talkable is a strategic growth partner for eCommerce brands. The company was founded in 2009 as one of the first referral program software providers on the market. Talkable develops and implements long-term growth strategies targeting new customer acquisition, increased retention, higher LTV, and a significantly lower CPA than other marketing channels. Talkable is trusted by 250 brands such as L'Occitane, TOMS, Pura Vida, Rothy's – bringing over $255M in referral sales for its customers.

SOURCE Talkable

Related Links

http://www.talkable.com

