Referrizer LLC : Unique opportunity to invest in Fast-Growing Revolutionary Marketing Software Solution for Local Businesses

CORAL SPRINGS, Fl., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Referrizer LLC, a business startup that provides marketing automation software solutions, unveiled an investment campaign with Republic to allow others to invest in developing new marketing solutions for local businesses. The company seeks $1 million from current users, investors, and the general public.

Founder and CEO, Andre Cvijovic, with his team, believes that every business deserves to grow. That's why Referrizer created an end to end marketing automation software solution with incredible hands-on service that helps local businesses acquire and retain more members. Since its inception in 2016, with its cutting-edge software, Referrizer has helped more than 1,200 clients obtain new customers and increase their retention. This is confirmed by their 400+ reviews on Google, Capterra, and G2 Crowd.t.

Its 10 powerful features, including reputation management, referral marketing, loyalty programs, and landing pages, enabled clients to obtain 400% more Google reviews, improving their SEO ranking and online reputation. Ultimately, with Referrizer automation, a 400% increase in lead-to-client conversion occurred within the first month of use. Also, proven methods and an experienced team of marketing specialists within Referrizer help clients create irresistible and highly converting offers promoted through automated email and text campaigns. With more than a dozen integration partners, Referrizer offers easy-to-understand customer data at the fingertips of every user.

As a result of this round of funding, the business startup plans to invest in additional product development, as well as expand its engineering and customer success teams. Additionally, as part of the Crowdfunding campaign, investors of all types (accredited and non-accredited) can share in Referrizer's success with investment levels starting at just $100 up to $300,000.

If you're interested in learning more about this opportunity or want to invest, visit https://republic.com/referrizer?utm_source=republic_PR&utm_medium=republic_organic.

ABOUT REFERRIZER

Referrizer is revolutionizing marketing for local businesses by providing an end to end communication platform that helps you get new customers, increase repeat purchases, and generate long-term sustainable results. Using the power of marketing automation and proven methods, tested with more than 1,200 local businesses around the US, Referrizer delivers a convenient, easy-to-use platform that will suit local businesses that want to improve their online reputation, increase traffic, and boost their lead to customer conversion. Learn more at referrizer.com.

Andre Cvijovic

Chairman and CEO

(954) 667-3648

[email protected]

George O'Leary

Vice Chairman

(561) 779-8338

[email protected]

