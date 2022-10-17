Referrizer, LLC Reports Y-O-Y Quarterly Revenue Growth of 45%, Quarterly Revenue Growth of 23% and Annual TTM Revenue Growth of 47% to $3,413,667

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. , Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsHub NewsWire -- Referrizer, LLC, the world's most advanced marketing automation platform for local businesses today reported its financial results for the quarter and trailing twelve months "TTM" Sept 30, 2022. The company reported year-over-year 45% quarterly revenue growth, 23% quarterly revenue growth, and annual TTM revenue growth of 47% from 2021 to 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Compared to Third Quarter 2021:

45% increase in revenue in Q3'22 compared to Q3'21, increasing to $1,047,591 from $724,345 in Q3'21.

from in Q3'21. Revenue per customer increased by 36% from $573 in Q3 2021 to $779 in Q3 2022.

in Q3 2021 to in Q3 2022. Number of successful payments increased 14% from 4,010 in Q3 2021 to 4,588 in Q3 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Compared to Second Quarter 2022:

23% increase in revenue in Q3'22 compared to Q2'22, increasing to $1,047,591 from $855,020 in Q2'22.

from in Q2'22. Revenue per customer increased by 23% from $635 in Q2 2022 to $779 in Q3 2022.

in Q2 2022 to in Q3 2022. Number of successful payments increased 3% from 4,443 in Q2 2022 to 4,588 in Q3 2022.

Annual TTM 2022 Compared to Annual TTM 2021:

Revenue increased by 47% from $2,321,177 in 2021 to $3,413,667 in 2022.

in 2021 to in 2022. Revenue per customer increased by 34% from $1,242 in 2021 to $1,666 in 2022.

in 2021 to in 2022. Number of successful payments increased 21% from 14,368 in 2021 to 17,434 in 2022.

Upcoming Highlights

Revenue Growth TTM 3rd Qtr. 2022

TTM 3rd Qtr. 2022 revenue of $3,413,667 vs $3,090,420 Q2 2022 revenue for a 10% growth quarter to quarter.

Valuation

With our TTM Quarterly Growth of 10%, provides a 10% improvement in pre-money valuation for investors.

Crowdfunding Campaign

We closed the crowdfunding campaign round with $74K , $52K already funded.

Sales

Hired CMO and Launched Digital Marketing Strategy

Profitable New Service Offering: Platinum

Recorded over 20 Podcast episodes with C-Level executives from Franchise Brands (doing 2-4 a week going forward)

Product

In the process of coding the new Marketplace (Projected to represent 20% of our revenue when we hit $50M ARR)

Coding the New Offer Creation (As part of our Product-Led future)

Completed two additional integrations (Acuity and ClubReady)

Coding updated version of our marketing automation feature

"Our third quarter and annual TTM results continue to thrive with 45% revenue growth over the same quarter last year and annual TTM growth of 47%" said Andre Cvijovic, the Company's Chairman and CEO.

Mr. Cvijovic continued, "As we are nearing $5M ARR, with Q3 revenue of over $1M, we are starting to focus on our first institutional round of between $5M and $10M. Any institution interest, please get in contact with us at your earliest convenience."

George O'Leary, Vice Chairman, said "Our TTM annual revenue going from $3.1M to $3.4M during the last quarter, increases the calculated market capitalization by another $2M similar to last quarter."

About Referrizer, LLC

The Referrizer platform is revolutionizing and setting a new standard for local business marketing. Getting more clients and keeping them longer is now easier, more convenient, and more effective than ever before. The most powerful way to grow your business is through referrals combined with marketing automation.

Referrizer is helping local wellness businesses to solve two of their biggest business challenges: getting new customers and keeping existing customers longer. It's the worlds' most advanced marketing automation for local businesses offering end-to-end solutions.

Referrizer is a cloud software service platform that integrates with existing POS or business scheduling software. It empowers local businesses with an automated Referral Marketing System that turns existing customers into brand ambassadors. Our Reputation Management system prevents businesses from getting bad reviews while delivering 10x improvement in positive 5-star reviews. Our set of tools for Retention Marketing include: a loyalty program, Email and Text marketing automation that empowers communication with customers, so businesses can increase upsell value, prevent cancellations, reduce churn and extend lifetime value of their customers.

Our newest "Quick Connect" feature increases conversion rate from leads to customers by 400% by reducing time to contact leads from hours to less than 60 seconds.

As a result, businesses in our network experience positive ROI in the very first month, save hundreds of hours in manual labor through automation and most importantly get predictable, long-lasting results.

Referrizer is growing incredibly fast. Our upcoming releases in development will simplify user experience and the onboarding process while delivering even better results for our clients. For more information, visit our website at www.referrizer.com or reach [email protected]

Forward Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results, including as a result of any acquisitions, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by our management, and us are inherently uncertain. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Andre Cvijovic George O'Leary Chairman and CEO Vice Chairman (954) 667-3648 (561) 779-8338 [email protected] [email protected]

Referrizer, LLC Selected Financial Data Quarters Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021





Three Months Ended Sept 30,



2022



2021 Statement of Operations Data





















Total revenue $ 1,047,591

$ 724,344 Net loss $ (96,089)*

$ (45,681)



































Balance Sheet Data











Sept 30, 2022

Sept 30, 2021 Total Assets $ 729,102

$ 837,945 Total Liabilities $ 499,010**

$ 182,679 Total Unitholders' Equity $ 230,092***

$ 655,266 Net Capitalized Software Development Costs $ 286,235

$ 335,043

* Net Loss decreased 29% from $135,618 in Q2 2022 to $96,089 in Q3 2022 mainly due to the increase in revenue during the period.



in Q2 2022 to in Q3 2022 mainly due to the increase in revenue during the period. ** Includes $350,000 of new SBA loan with a 30-year term at 3.75% interest.



of new SBA loan with a 30-year term at 3.75% interest. *** Decrease in Equity due to ( $634k ) in TTM net loss offset by equity compensation of $129k and $77k of new equity.

