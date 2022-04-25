Refersion Launches Premium Publisher Program for Ecommerce Affiliate Marketing Programs

Refersion's hand-curated network of 30+ premium publishers is designed to produce high quality content, connect with wide audiences, and drive the most conversions for ecommerce brands. "Our goal with Refersion's Premium Publisher Program highlights how we cultivate long term publisher relationships and drive both brand growth and meaningful revenue for ecommerce brands" said Regina Fishcedick, Head of Publisher Partnerships at Refersion. "Brands that work with Refersion's premium publishers generate an annual average of nearly $2 miillion in new revenue, proving the value behind Refersion's Premium Publisher Program."

Publishers in the Refersion Premium Publisher Program build direct relationships with ecommerce brands and achieve higher commissions than traditional influencer and affiliate networks. The relationship allows publishers to find new brands and promote exciting and innovative products to their audience, who get matched with brands that are relevant to publisher content and resonate with your audience. "Partnering with Refersion was one of the fastest and easiest ways to help us get access to new ecommerce brands in the US market. Refersion has been a great contributor for us with a highly engaged and active team", said Benjamin Boucher, digidip Head of Sales. "We value Refersion as a responsive partner in the ecommerce marketing industry with an excellent account management team."

Ecommerce brands in the Refersion's VIP Publisher Program accelerate affiliate-generated revenue with premium publishers by reaching new audiences. The strategic partnerships forged on the Refersion affiliate marketing platform help brands promote products to relevant audiences that are more likely to convert. With paid media acquisition facing headwinds and lack of targeting due to privacy issues, Refersion's VIP Publisher Program helps brands scale a high-ROI sales channel with top performing affiliate programs achieving 5x ROAS. Exposing products to larger audiences and partnering with premium publishers with proven performance allows for more predictable affiliate-generated revenue.

Ecommerce brands looking to grow their established affiliate marketing programs can learn more about Refersion's VIP Publisher Program here .

Publishers interested in joining Refersion's Premium Publisher Program can contact the partnerships team here .

Refersion , the leading performance marketing platform, accelerates influencer and affiliate marketing success for thousands of ecommerce brands like Princess Polly, Magic Spoon, Blenders Eyewear, and Pura Vida Bracelets to reach new audiences, drive conversions, and increase revenue. Refersion enables ecommerce brands to improve affiliate recruiting and retention with trusted and direct relationships, unlimited affiliate onboarding & offers, custom commission structures, first party tracking, direct affiliate payments and integrated tax management.

Refersion drives ecommerce growth for performance marketers with industry-leading data attribution and performance insights. We integrate with all major commerce platforms like Shopify, BigCommerce, WooCommerce, Stripe and ecommerce marketing platforms like Klaviyo, Attentive, Yotpo & more. Refersion, an Assembly company, is headquartered in New York City.

