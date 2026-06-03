ReferWell Names Eric Rosow as Chief Executive Officer

Seasoned healthcare technology entrepreneur to lead company through next phase of growth

STAMFORD, Conn., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ReferWell, a healthcare technology company on a mission to get people to the doctor, today announced the appointment of Eric Rosow as Chief Executive Officer.

Rosow brings more than 35 years of experience in healthcare technology, venture building, and executive management. A serial health technology entrepreneur, he co-founded and served as CEO of Diameter Health, a leader in health data optimization acquired by Availity in 2022. Most recently, he co-founded Conduce Health, a value-based specialty care marketplace acquired by Switchboard Health in 2025. Earlier in his career, Eric founded Premise Corporation and led it through its sale to Eclipsys, after which he served as General Manager of the Patient Flow business unit at Eclipsys and Allscripts. He currently serves on the boards of Hartford HealthCare, one of Connecticut's largest integrated health systems, and Chamberlain University, the nation's largest nursing school and the leading grantor of Bachelor of Science in Nursing degrees to underrepresented minority students in the U.S.

"What drew me to ReferWell is simple and compelling: they actually get people to the doctor," said Rosow. "I know firsthand that the moment between 'you need care' and 'you got care' can change everything, and anyone who's worked in healthcare knows that's exactly where the system breaks down. ReferWell has built something rare: a talented and dedicated team coupled with a platform that sits in that gap and refuses to let patients fall through it. I've spent my career helping to build companies and high-performing teams that make healthcare more efficient, more affordable, and a better experience for everyone involved. I've never seen a team more committed to the hard, human work of closing care gaps at scale. I'm honored to lead this company into its next chapter."

"After a thorough search, the board is confident Eric is the right leader for this moment," said Dan Messina, Chairman of the Board at ReferWell. "His track record of building and scaling health technology companies, combined with his deep understanding of the operational challenges facing health plans and provider organizations, positions him to accelerate ReferWell's growth and deepen our impact across the healthcare ecosystem."

Since its founding in 2015, ReferWell has expanded from a single-market scheduling tool to a unified platform serving both health plans and provider organizations, with demand accelerating as health plans and providers increasingly recognize the operational gap between care identification and care completion.

About ReferWell

ReferWell is a healthcare technology company on a mission to get people to the doctor. We bridge the gap between identifying a patient's care needs, scheduling the appointment, and making sure it's completed — the missing middle of a fragmented care system. By combining expert care navigators with intelligent scheduling technology, ReferWell brings hospitality-level service to healthcare operations, removing the access barriers, language gaps, and logistical friction that cause patients to fall out of care. We are not a call center or an automated outreach tool; we are the human in the loop, tracking outcomes from first contact through completed visit. Through our scheduling and navigation platform, health plans, FQHCs, provider groups, and ACOs reduce care gaps, improve quality performance, and retain members across every line of business. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, ReferWell serves health plans and providers responsible for more than 10 million covered lives across the United States. Learn more at ReferWell.com.

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SOURCE Referwell