Refill Partners with The Little Bar Launching Mobile Ordering and Contactless Payment Solution in time for BIG10 Football

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Refill announces its new partnership with The Little Bar based in Columbus, Ohio. This new partnership will feature technology that provides a contactless payment and mobile ordering solution for customers just in time for Buckeye football. Refill's technology facilitates social distancing and features: contactless payments, optimized ordering, order pickup time, express lane, and quick reorder.

The process is simple; customers will go to the venue's website and click mobile ordering. The menu will populate and allow customers to place orders for takeout or express lane. After placing an order, pickup time will be given to each customer to reduce congested lines. All payments will be contactless to reduce the risk of viral transmission.

This will be the 1st Bar in Columbus, Ohio that will have mobile ordering and express lanes on site for in bar ordering.

"We're excited to partner with The Little Bar. The Little Bar has one of the largest outdoor spaces in Columbus to watch Ohio State Football. Our technology will help promote social distancing, reduce lines, and install express lanes. Customers will be able to place orders ahead of time and pick up once it's ready. Refills technology can also be used for concerts, arenas, and stadiums. We have the capability of creating up to 200 virtual concession locations. So if we are talking a Golf tournament, MLS, or F1 racing Refill is the mobile ordering solution," said Refill CMO Anthony Reynolds.

Venues are encouraged to sign up for Refills tech at: http://www.refillmobileapp.com

