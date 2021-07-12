Refill Pod Cleaning Systems Becoming New Trend

TOLEDO, Ohio, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Single-use plastic bottles account for a significant amount of waste found throughout the world. It litters waterways and fills city garbage cans because of its accessibility. JAWS® (Just Add Water System) recognized the need for accountability in the cleaning product industry. Its refill pods and reusable bottles reduce plastic waste while giving consumers a new and fun way to clean.

The revolutionary cartridge-based cleaning products are the first of their kind to be introduced to the public. The refill pods serve as an eco-friendly option to other cleaning products. The cartridge houses the concentrated cleaning solution, which doesn't get released into the bottle until the sprayer is twisted securely on the bottle.

JAWS designed its bottles to be heavy-duty, so they can be used repeatedly and recycled when you're ready for a new bottle. The company's products are fun too, because they're not the type of item that people typically find in the cleaning aisle. JAWS makes being earth-conscious cool with its refillable system and Safer Choice Certified high-performance cleaners made with Safer chemistry.

The cartridges are small and take up little space in the recycling bin and in drawers for an easy storage solution. They contain 75% less plastic than the average 32-oz. bottle and sprayer.

JAWS pods are easy to use. There is no need to measure and pour the cleaning solution, nor will it spill, because it's already pre-measured for precision dilution in the closed cartridge system. The patented technology of the JAWS system makes a product that people look forward to using in their homes right away.

To illustrate how easy the system is to use, there are three steps required for product activation:

Fill the bottle to the line with water. Place the pod into the neck of the bottle. Take the sprayer and insert it into the bottle, twisting to release the cleaning solution inside the pod to mix with the water.

JAWS pods offer the optimal solution and prove to be the industry choice for customers wanting to make a difference with their cleaning routine, making it greener by reducing the use of single-use plastic bottles.

CEO Bruce Yacko told Gary Sullivan on the At Home With Gary Sullivan Radio program that "Whether your home was built in 1920 or completed last year, they're really the rage because they're pH-neutral products and designed as safely as possible." The first cartridge-based cleaning system has pods specifically for use in the kitchen and the bathroom. There are also cleaners for hardwood floors, granite surfaces, and glass. Streak-free and non-toxic, JAWS is the safer, healthier alternative for cleaning hard surfaces in homes of all sizes.

*All JAWS Products are non-toxic EXCEPT JAWS Disinfectant Cleaner

