Refillable, Vegan Deodorant Brand Myro Expands to Retail

"Target gives us the ability to scale Myro's mission and do positive things for people and the planet, in a way that can have a real impact." says Greg Laptevsky, Myro's founder and CEO.

Myro focuses on design, customer experience and sustainability. Their unique, refillable cases and mood-inspiring scents are available in five pre-filled color case-and-scent-pod combos that can be found in both women's and men's aisles: Moss + Chill Wave, Blush + Pillow Talk, Flame + Solar Flare, Royal + Big Dipper and Slate + Cabin No. 5. Refill pods will be available to purchase separately.

Customers can also head to Mymyro.com to create their own custom case + scent pod combo—and since it's easy to insert and eject a pod from the refillable case, they can "switch" scents any time based on their mood or occasion.

Each Myro refill pod is fully recyclable and made with about 50% less plastic than traditional deodorant brands, making Myro a more responsible and pro-planet alternative. Myro uses bacteria-neutralizing citrus, probiotics and sage to fight odor, and cornstarch to absorb wetness. It's free of aluminum, parabens, triclosan, steareths, phthalates and talc. Plus, there are no irritating ingredients like baking soda, artificial colors or synthetic fragrances found in traditional deodorant brands. It's also gluten-free, vegan and never tested on animals.

Shop Myro at Target.com here: https://www.target.com/b/myro/-/N-sugrm

Founded in 2017 and launched in 2018, Myro's mission is to reimagine personal care products—starting with deodorant. The brainchild of founder and CEO Greg Laptevsky, Myro allows customers to feel good about what they're putting on their body and reduce plastic waste at the same time. Laptevsky is a seasoned marketer with over a decade of multi-channel experience across a wide variety of direct-to-consumer verticals, including his recent tenure at Plated. His specialty is building and scaling high-performance marketing organizations with a balanced focus on new customer acquisition and high-LTV retention. Myro is backed by Lakehouse Ventures (investments include Billie and Dirty Lemon), Obvious Ventures (Beyond Meat and Medium), Entrepreneurs Roundtable Accelerator, WTI, Eric Ryan (co-founder of Olly and Method), and most recently, Serena Ventures (founded by Serena Williams) and Melo7 Tech Partners (co-founded by Carmelo Anthony). For more information on Myro, visit www.mymyro.com or @itsmymyro on Instagram.

