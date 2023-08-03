Refined and Streamlined: Meet the new Alienware Aurora

Here's what we've been able to accomplish with Aurora R16:

Optimized airflow : on average 20% quieter system, up to 10% lower CPU and 6% lower GPU temperatures.

: on average 20% quieter system, up to 10% lower CPU and 6% lower GPU temperatures. Space-saving : Up to a ~40% decrease in total volume than the R15, while internal volume remains unchanged at 25.2L.

: Up to a ~40% decrease in total volume than the R15, while internal volume remains unchanged at 25.2L. Versatile aesthetic: universal design that fits into more diverse environments.

All these benefits are attributed to a streamlined design language, titled Legend 3, which arrives in desktop form for the first timei on Aurora R16.

Driving towards a more minimal, more efficient design

With Aurora R16, our designers and engineers chartered a plan to achieve two main objectives:

Create airflow efficiencies that enable a quieter and cooler system while achieving our performance goals. Continue exploring the Future Minimal ethos of Legend with a design that is streamlined, optimized, and customer first.

How did we accomplish this? When you look at Aurora R16, the first thing you notice is the oval lighting loop – also known as a Stadium loop – displayed on the left side of the chassis. This is the visual center; the main attraction of the desktop designed to capture attention. The Stadium loop traces the perimeter of the primary vent. This vent provides a larger air intake than the previous generation, allowing for more efficient airflow, while the Stadium loop lighting pays homage to our Alienware Legend heritage.

With the Stadium loop and the option of a clear side panel, we've made the side of the Aurora the new focal point. Said differently: the desktop is intended to be viewed from its side. This fresh perspective helped drive simplicity throughout the rest of the design, shrink the overall volume, and channel more airflow through the front intake. This improvement, complimented by larger side and top vents plus updates to the internal cable management, created the airflow efficiencies that enable a quieter and cooler desktop.

Punching above its weight class

Thanks to all the airflow efficiencies, the Aurora R16 meets or exceeds the performance of its predecessor with equivalent configurations while boasting a significantly smaller design. And with configuration options that will appeal to a broader range of gamers, we believe R16 will not only be a compelling upgrade, but an introduction into the Aurora experience for many.

Let's take a look under the hood and see what this rig offersii:

NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX™ 40 Series GPUs

GeForce RTX™ 40 Series GPUs 12 th and 13th Gen Intel ® Core™ desktop processors

and 13th Gen Intel Core™ desktop processors Wi-Fi 6 (or 6E iii ) and 2.5Gbps Ethernet for both wired and wireless connections

) and 2.5Gbps Ethernet for both wired and wireless connections Up to 64GB of 5200 MT/s DDR5 Memory or 32GB of 5600 MT/s DDR5 Memory

MT/s DDR5 Memory or 32GB of MT/s DDR5 Memory Up to 8TB (2x4TB) of SSD Storage

80 Plus Platinum rated Power supplies (500W or 1000W)

Optional extra 1TB Hard Drive for expanded storage

Windows 11 Home and access to hundreds of high-quality games with the included one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Based on our stringent quality and validation process, we're rolling out new GPUs and CPUs over time. At launch, we're focused on offering the most popular configurations then expanding from there. So, if you're excited about the design, acoustic and thermal improvements of Aurora R16, but seek the enthusiast level performance offered by flagship cards, then you will be excited to learn that R16 is planned to become our most powerful desktop before end of year.

New Alienware Command Center 6.0

The Aurora R16 is Alienware's first desktop to feature the new Alienware Command Center – a centralized dashboard allowing gamers to quickly access settings such as game-specific profiles and themes, lighting, macros, audio and more – all things that are critical to your gaming experience. Gamers can choose from 16.7 million colors across three lighting zones, which they can extend and save across their Alienware ecosystem for a cohesive, personalized experience tailored to every individual's preference.

More Information

Like its popular predecessor, the Aurora R16 is designed for customers who desire a hassle-free, plug-and-play, elite gaming experience that performs out of the box and offers full warranty and supportiv. The desktop features the highest amount of post-consumer recycled plastics (56%) —more than any Alienware desktop in historyv — and is made with a minimum of 11% recycled steelvi. And, of course, the chassis ships in recyclable and renewable packaging that's better for the environmentvii. To learn more about the new Aurora gaming desktop, please check out our press kit here.

And at 11am ET today (August 3rd) via Twitch.tv/Alienware, I'll have the privilege of sitting alongside Alienware fan-favorite experts, Jon Pilon and Eddy Goyanes, to talk about the ins and outs of Aurora R16 and help answer any questions you may have. Make sure you tune in!

Pricing & Availability : The Aurora R16 is available Aug 3 starting at $1749.99 (US), $2299.99 (CA) from Dell.com viii with a 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 13700F and NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX™ 4070 graphics ix

: The Aurora R16 is available starting at (US), (CA) from Dell.com with a 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 13700F and NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 4070 graphics And if you're looking to give back this season and give children worldwide more opportunities, between July 20 and September 13 , for every eligible device purchase, Alienware will donate to UNICEF to help connect schools to the Internet.x

i Legend 3 first arrived on Alienware Laptops at CES 2023.

ii Available configurations and components may vary over the course of the product's lifecycle.

iii WiFi 6E requires Windows 11 Operating system and compatible router. Router requires a separate purchase. WiFi 6E connectivity is only available in select locations. Check availability with your service provider.

{select locations should be hyperlinked to https://www.wi-fi.org/countries-enabling-wi-fi-in-6-ghz-wi-fi-6e}

iv Support options may vary.

v Percentage is based on system plastic weight. Applies to Clear Side Panel configuration. Based on internal analysis, July 2023.

vi Available in all Alienware desktops launched since September 2019. Percentage is based on total chassis steel weight. Based on internal analysis, July 2023

vii Made with 98% recycled or renewable content. Up to 54.1% recycled content and up to 46.7% renewable materials in the form of FSC fibers. Percentages may vary slightly by region. Excludes optional items added to order and included in box. Paper packaging materials can be recycled via municipal recycling, where available. See local recycling guidelines.

viii Pricing is subject to change throughout the product's lifecycle. The price appearing here is representative of the estimated value price at launch.

ix Full configuration: i7F-RPL / 16GB of RAM / 1TB SSD / 4070 GPU / 1000W PSU / Clear Side Door / Liquid Cooling

x Based on eligible sales, Dell will make a total minimum donation of $1,000,000 and up to a maximum donation of $2,500,000.

SOURCE Dell Technologies

