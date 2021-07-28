Refined Functional Carbohydrates Market Worth $360 Million by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global refined functional carbohydrates market value is projected to cross USD 360 Million by 2027, says the latest research study by Global Market Insights Inc. Rising demand for premium quality feed additives in animal nutrition to enhance livestock productivity and health is anticipated to positively influence the refined functional carbohydrates industry globally.

Refined functional carbohydrates help in minimizing the effects of harmful pathogens and toxins in animal feed and also improve the functioning of the immune system in animals, which is among the major factors driving the market expansion.

The beta glucan segment of refined functional carbohydrates is anticipated to witness over 7% CAGR over the forecast period. The demand for beta glucan in animal feed has increased, owing to its nutrition-rich characteristics and easy digestibility.

Some major findings of the refined functional carbohydrates market report include:

Mannan oligosaccharides demand is projected to register over 9% CAGR over the forecast timeframe.

Mannan oligosaccharides stimulate the natural defenses of an organism, participate in normalizing healthy gut bacteria and thereby contribute to optimum meat, egg and milk consumption, which is expected to drive industry demand.

Major players in the refined functional carbohydrates industry are focusing on strategic initiatives such as mergers & acquisitions and new product launches to cater to the rising demand for refined functional carbohydrates primarily from animal feed industries.

The Asia Pacific refined functional carbohydrates market is projected to reach USD 145 million by 2027, owing to high growth in the animal feed, aquaculture, and poultry industry in the region.

The rising prevalence of livestock disease coupled with surging meat consumption across the globe have driven the demand for nutritional ingredients in the animal feed industry as it is highly effective for promoting animal health and increased productivity. The poultry application of beta glucan is projected to reach USD 8 million by 2027, driven by Increasing poultry farming in the U.S., China, India, and Brazil and growing demand for chicken meat and eggs.

The North America refined functional carbohydrates market is anticipated to witness over 7% CAGR from 2021 to 2027. Growing consumer inclination towards natural growth promoters for animal nutrition and benefits such as improved feed efficiency, reduced incidence of diarrhea, and increased growth performance among animals are the major growth drivers.

The use of chemical antibiotics as growth promoters in animal feed for a long duration develops bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics. Thus, stringent government regulations pertaining to the use of chemical growth promoters in animals are imposed in the U.S., thereby propelling the demand for refined functional carbohydrates in the region.

