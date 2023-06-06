Refined Shanghai Cuisine Rockets Che Li to #8 on Pete Well's 2023 List of the 100 Best Restaurants in NYC

News provided by

Che Li

06 Jun, 2023, 08:48 ET

NEW YORK, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From ambitious preparations to neurotic attention to detail, Che Li seeks to bring nothing but the best that Shanghai cuisine has to offer and postures high at a ranking of number eight in Pete Well's 2023 '100 Best Restaurants in New York City' article. Stationed at the flagship location in Flushing, Queens, multi award-winning chef Linqun Wang curates a menu of refined classic fares from the Jiangzhe region. Definitively, Che Li's dishes are a fusion of cuisines from Wuxi, Nanjing, Hangzhou, Suzhou and Shanghai. Therefore, beloved patrons get to enjoy crispy, delicate, savory-sweet flavors when either dining at their St. Mark's or Flushing location.

Continue Reading
Che Li has locations in Flushing, Queens and in the East Village.
Che Li has locations in Flushing, Queens and in the East Village.
Che Li’s dishes are a fusion of cuisines from Wuxi, Nanjing, Hangzhou, Suzhou and Shanghai.
Che Li’s dishes are a fusion of cuisines from Wuxi, Nanjing, Hangzhou, Suzhou and Shanghai.

"I challenge anyone to try our Soup Dumplings and say that they've had better," says Che Li East Village General Manager, Jason He. "As a company, we've went above and beyond to transport our customers into a different world. New York will continue to see that my faith in my staff and our craft is far from misplaced."

Matching Jason's pride is Chef Wang, whose wife, Fang Fang, works side-by-side with him in the heat of the kitchen to meticulously send perfection out to the dining area one dish at a time. "We understand that the palette for tastes and textures vary between our home and yours, but our way of refining Jiangzhe cuisine enforces anyone who states that they've had authentic dishes at either one of our locations."

Artisanal level Dim-Sum such as the Osmanthus Rice Cakes and Crispy Lava that leaves patrons to wonder whether they came from the kitchen or a gallery. A glimpse of their appetizers section featuring a Braised Half Duck sets the expectation for the main dishes. Che Li's Longjing Shrimp is hand-peeled and blanched to a smooth, tender perfection before being paired with a savory Longjing tea sauce in a stunning presentation. The crispy, sweet profile of their fried seafood dishes such as 'Squirrel' Fish and Crispy Eel turns delicacy to objectively delectable. Enjoy Chef Wang's many ways of using crab and its deep flavor along with their well-balanced Braised Pork Belly. 

Che Li East Village, located on St. Mark's Place, teleports customers to a quintessential old-Chinese style pawn-shop neighborhood while their Flushing location boasts an interior mimicking a river-size dining experience along a winding Jiangnanese pathway. This is their effort to bring a piece home (or two) to the other side of the world and with plans of expansion, New Yorkers are excited to see how Che Li is going to immerse their patrons next.

che-li.com
@cheli.nyc

Media Contact:
Brian Pai
[email protected] 
617-817-5632

SOURCE Che Li

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.