NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Refineries Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Forecast by Region, Countries and Companies including details of New Build and Expansion (Announcements and Cancellations) Projects, 2023-2027

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06420524/?utm_source=PRN

Source: ReportLinker

Summary

Global refinery crude distillation unit (CDU) capacity is expected to witness a growth of 14% over the next four years, potentially increasing from 107.4 million barrels per day (mmbd) in 2023 to 122.8 mmbd in 2027. Asia's CDU capacity is expected to reach 45.8 mmbd in 2027, the highest among all the regions globally. North America and the Middle East follow with 24.5 mmbd and 14.9 mmbd, respectively.

Scope

- Refinery CDU capacity by region for the period 2017 to 2027

- CDU new build and expansion capacity additions by key countries and regions

- New build and expansion capex of refineries by region, key countries, and companies

- Regional new build and expansion capital expenditure outlook by key countries and companies

- New build and expansion capacity additions by region for coking, FCC and hydrocracker units

- Key capacity details of major new build refineries expected to start operations by 2027

Reasons to Buy

- Obtain the most up-to-date information available on upcoming refineries globally

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical, and outlook of CDU capacity data

- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about capex spending on refineries globally and by region

- Keep abreast of major new build refinery projects globally

- Assess your competitor's new build refinery projects and capex

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06420524/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker