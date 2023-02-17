DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Refineries Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Forecast by Region, Countries and Companies including details of New Build and Expansion (Announcements and Cancellations) Projects, 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global refinery crude distillation unit (CDU) capacity is expected to witness a growth of 14% over the next four years, potentially increasing from 107.4 million barrels per day (mmbd) in 2023 to 122.8 mmbd in 2027. Asia's CDU capacity is expected to reach 45.8 mmbd in 2027, the highest among all the regions globally. North America and the Middle East follow with 24.5 mmbd and 14.9 mmbd, respectively.



Scope

Refinery CDU capacity by region for the period 2017 to 2027

CDU new build and expansion capacity additions by key countries and regions

New build and expansion capex of refineries by region, key countries, and companies

Regional new build and expansion capital expenditure outlook by key countries and companies

New build and expansion capacity additions by region for coking, FCC and hydrocracker units

Key capacity details of major new build refineries expected to start operations by 2027

Reasons to Buy

Obtain the most up-to-date information available on upcoming refineries globally

Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical, and outlook of CDU capacity data

Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about capex spending on refineries globally and by region

Keep abreast of major new build refinery projects globally

Assess your competitor's new build refinery projects and capex





Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Refinery CDU Outlook to 2027

1.1 Key Highlights



2. Key Projects Announcements and Cancellations

2.1 Key Project Announcements

2.2 Project Cancelations

2.3 Stalled Projects



3. Global Refinery CDU Capacity and Capex Outlook

3.1 Global Refinery CDU Capacity by Region

3.2 New Build and Expansion Refinery CDU Capacity by Key Countries

3.3 New Build and Expansion Capex of Refineries by Region

3.4 New Build and Expansion Capex of Refineries by Key Countries

3.5 New Build and Expansion Capex of Refineries by Key Companies



4. Regional Capex Outlook by Country and Company



5. CDU New Build and Expansion Capacity Additions by Region



6. Coking New Build and Expansion Capacity Additions by Region



7. FCC New Build and Expansion Capacity Additions by Region



8. Hydrocracker New Build and Expansion Capacity Additions by Region



9. Global New Build Refineries



10. Appendix

10.1 Abbreviations

10.2 Important Definitions

10.3 Market Definition

10.4 Methodology

Contact the Publisher

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9t9wg6



Source: GlobalData

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets