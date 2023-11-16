Refinery Catalysts Global Strategic Business Report 2023: Rise of Nanocatalysts in Refining & Petrochemical Processes to Spur Growth - Forecast to 2030

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Refinery Catalysts - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Refinery Catalysts Market to Reach $5 Billion by 2030



The global market for Refinery Catalysts estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Alkylation Catalysts, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.4% CAGR and reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Fcc Catalysts segment is estimated at 3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $880.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.6% CAGR



The Refinery Catalysts market in the U.S. is estimated at US$880.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$713.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 3.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Refinery Catalysts - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Here's How COVID-19 Impacted the Oil & Gas Industry & the Petrochemicals Market

CAPEX Cuts in the O&G Industry: Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (2015-2020)

Refinery Catalysts: Definition, Scope, Types & Applications

Global Demand for Petroleum Products in Million Barrels Per Day (2019, 2020, 2030, & 2040)

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise of Nanocatalysts in Refining & Petrochemical Processes to Spur Growth in the Market

Here's How Nanocatalysts Help Enhance Petrochemical Reactions

Pandemic Induced Accelerated Focus on the Environment & Sustainability to Drive Demand for Low-Cost, Energy Efficient and Eco-Friendly Catalysts

With Demand for Refining Catalysts Linked to the Fortunes of the Oil & Gas Industry. Here's What to Expect in 2021 & 2022

COVID-19 Pain in Oil Production to Spill Over Into 2021

Projected Rebound in Shale Production Post COVID-19 in 2022 to Positively Impact Demand for Refinery Catalysts

Rising Production of Ultra-low Sulfur Diesel (ULSD) to Spur Growth in the Market

Rise of Zeolites in Oil Refining Applications: A Review

Market to Benefit from Increasing Demand for High Octane Fuels

Ubiquitous Use and Applications of Petroleum Products to Drive Recovery

New Refinery Capacity Additions Bodes Well for Growth in the Post COVID-19 Period

