Refinery Catalysts Market worth $7.09 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, 'Refinery Catalyst Market by Type (FCC Catalysts, Hydrotreating Catalysts, Hydrocracking Catalysts, Catalytic Reforming Catalysts), Ingredient (Zeolites, Metals, Chemical Compounds), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030', The refinery catalyst market is projected to grow from USD 5.81 billion in 2025 to USD 7.09 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

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Refinery Catalyst Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025-2030

2025 Market Size: USD 5.81 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 7.09 billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 4.0%

Refinery Catalyst Market Trends & Insights:

The refinery catalysts market provides a vital service by facilitating the effective refinement of crude oil into high-quality fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, and other products using minimally damaging methods. Key processes employing refinery catalysts include fluid catalytic cracking (FCC), hydro-processing, reforming, and alkylation. These processes utilize refinery catalysts to create more effective chemical reactions by increasing conversion efficiency and product yield. Refiners rely on refinery catalysts to help them comply with many of today's stringent environmental regulations by reducing sulfur content, lowering emissions, and assisting in the production of cleaner transportation fuels. Various elements, including increasing demand for high-octane fuels, the ability to refine heavier crude oil and operational efficiency, are all contributing to the growth of this sector. Advances in catalyst formulation technology, such as improved selectivity, stability, and regeneration characteristics, will enhance refinery performance, thereby reducing operating costs. As refineries continue focusing on maximizing profitability while achieving their sustainability objectives, the need for innovative catalyst solutions continues to grow; as such, refinery catalysts represent an essential part of modern refining operations and the long-term strategy for transition to renewable energy resources.

Asia Pacific led the refinery catalysts market, with a share of 35.7%, in terms of value, in 2024.

Metal dominated the refinery catalysts market with a market share of 60.8%, in terms of value, in 2024.

The FCC segment holds the highest market share of 36.1%, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Companies such as Albermarle Corporation, BASF SE, and W.R. Grace & Co. were identified as some of the star players in the refinery catalysts market, given their strong market share and product footprint.

Zeolist International, Chempack, and Kuwait Catalyst Company, among others, have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders

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The refinery catalysts market is driven by increasing industrialization and urbanization. The increasing application of refinery catalysts in oil refineries to produce high-quality fuels with low emissions is significantly influencing the market. Refinery catalysts are used to enhance the chemical reaction rates in petroleum refineries without undergoing any permanent chemical change. Increasing population and expenditure parity in developing countries like India, China, and Indonesia are influencing the growth of the automotive sector. This is directly driving the demand for high-octane fuels and petroleum products in the region. Refinery catalysts are used in the production of these fuels.

Hydrocracking catalyst is projected to be the fastest-growing type of refinery catalysts, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The hydrocracking catalyst segment is the fastest growing in the refinery catalyst market, as it reduces high levels of impurities in the feedstock and delays the drop in pressure in hydroprocessing units. Hydrocracking catalysts are used in petroleum refineries to upgrade oil products by reducing the levels of nitrogen, metals, sulfur, carbon, aromatics, and other impurities in the feedstock. This decreases the sedimentation rate and increases the conversion rate in an ebullating bed reactor. With rising global energy needs, demand for an efficient refining process grows. This influences the rapid growth in the adaptation of the hydrocracking process.

Metals are the largest type of ingredient used as refinery catalysts, in terms of value.

Metals are employed as catalysts in refineries to improve the chemical process. Metals are corrosion-resistant and have strong mechanical properties. They possess large surface areas where the chemical reaction occurs. They aid in reducing pollutants such as nitrogen oxides and sulfur to produce cleaner fuels. Metals such as platinum, palladium, and nickel are employed due to their exceptional abilities in catalyzing the chemical reaction. The use of these metals greatly improves the chemical reactions in the refining process, resulting in higher yields of the desired products. Metal catalysts are used in hydrocracking and hydrotreating processes, which are effective for producing cleaner fuels.

Asia Pacific projected to capture the largest share in the refinery catalysts market during the forecast period, in terms of value.

The Asia Pacific region has undergone rapid industrialization and urbanization over the years, resulting in a rise in the demand for different types of fuels. The growing automobile industry in the Asia Pacific region, especially in China, India, Japan, and South Korea, has increased demand for refinery catalysts. The economic growth of the Asia Pacific region is also a major driver of the global refinery catalysts market. The cheap availability of raw materials and labor has led the manufacturers of refinery catalysts to increase their production in the Asia Pacific region.

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Key Players

The key players in the Asia Pacific refinery catalysts market include Albemarle Corporation (US), W. R. Grace (US), BASF (Germany), Haldor Topsoe (Denmark), Honeywell UOP (US), Clariant (Switzerland), Axens (France), Johnson Matthey (UK), China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) (China), and Shell Catalyst & Technologies (Netherlands).

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